China Pegylated Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor (PEG-rhG-CSF) Market Research Report 2021: Sales 2016-2020, Manufacturers, Prices 2020-2021 & Prospects 2021-2025

The "Investigation Report on China's Pegylated Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor (PEG-rhG-CSF) 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pegylated Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor (PEG-rhG-CSF) is an effective drug for the prevention and treatment of neutropenia or deficiency caused by tumor radiotherapy or chemotherapy. Its product was first developed by Amgen in the United States.

In 2012, PEG-rhG-CSF was approved in China. By 2020, the main manufacturers of PEG-rhG-CSF in China are Shiyao Group Baike (Shandong) biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



According to the market research, the sales of PEG-rhG-CSF in the Chinese market have increased year by year from 2016 to 2020. Among them, the sales growth in 2017 was the most obvious, from CNY126 million in 2016 to CNY449 million in 2017, with an annual growth rate of 256.08%.

The main reason for the sharp increase is that PEG-rhG-CSF was included in China Medical Insurance in 2017 and the approval of indication was leukemia. The price reduction led to a large increase in sales. The CAGR of sales of PEG-rhG-CSF is about 97.58% from 2016 to 2020.



The analyst analyzes that the sales volume of PEG-rhG-CSF will keep a growth trend from 2021 to 2025 due to the rapid increase in the number of patients. In China, about 40,000 leukemia patients are newly diagnosed every year. This situation led to a growth in the sales volume of PEG-rhG-CSF, which has the advantages of convenience, stability, high efficiency, and approval of indications.

In addition, due to the use of PEG-rhG-CSF for non-medullary malignant tumors, the number of indications approved for China's medical insurance is likely to rise, and the sales and the sales volume will also have the potential to grow.



Companies Mentioned

Shiyao Group Baike biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

