China Peripheral Artery Disease Interventions Landscape Report 2022 with Focus on Interventional Cardiologists, Vascular Surgeons, and Interventional Radiologists

News provided by

Research and Markets

Oct 27, 2022, 10:30 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Peripheral Artery Disease Interventions Landscape, Procedure and Technology Trends, Brand Perception, Competitive Intelligence and Future Outlook" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is the first-ever syndicated report with robust insights from Interventional Cardiologists, Vascular Surgeons, and Interventional Radiologists

Why Buy This Report

  • Helps in understanding the current market scenario of the peripheral artery disease in China
  • Includes 100+ slide MS PowerPoint report and a MS Excel based 5-year market forecast model
  • Valuable insights from from demand side of the market
  • Keep up with the latest market trends and novel technologies
  • Identify key players, local players and emerging players in the market

Key Topics Covered:

RESEARCH PROCESS OVERVIEW

  • Detailed Research Methodology
  • Desk Research and Quantitative Research

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PERIPHERAL ARTERY DISEASE (PAD)CHINA MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Market Background - What is the scope of the research?

I - HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE (PROVIDER)

  • Healthcare System
  • Number and Type of Healthcare Providers

II - PROCEDURE INSIGHTS

  • Procedure Split by Specialist Type
  • Procedure Split by Technology Type
  • Procedure Split by Anatomical Location
  • Procedure Split by Device Type
  • Procedure Split by Intervention Type
  • Procedure Split by Primary Access
  • Procedure Growth Rates

III - BRAND PERCEPTION

  • Brand Perception (Interventionalists)
  • Best-in-Class Brands

IV - COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

  • CI Snapshot
  • Key Competitor Activities
  • Product portfolio
  • Product Approval Overview
  • Clinical Trials Overview
  • Company Profile
  • Product Approvals
  • Clinical Trials
  • Partnerships, M&A, Collaborations
  • Key Market Activities
  • Major Adverse Events

V - HEALTHCARE POLICY (PAYER)

  • Medical Devices Regulatory Body
  • Regulatory Approval Pathway
  • Reimbursement landscape
  • Disease Screening and Awareness Programs
  • Health Insurance Coverage
  • Digital Health Policy

VI - CLINICAL INTELLIGENCE (PHYSICIAN)

  • Referral Pathway
  • Treatment Overview
  • Treatment Care Pathway
  • Interventional Therapies
  • Interventional Technology
  • Healthcare Specialists (who are the Performing Physicians)
  • Epidemiology

CONCLUSION

  • FUTURE TRENDS

APPENDICES

Companies Mentioned

  • Medtronic
  • Abbott
  • Biotronik
  • Boston scientific
  • Terumo
  • BD/Bard
  • Cordis
  • Acotec Scientific
  • Miroport Scientific
  • B.Braun
  • Concept Medical
  • Cook Medical
  • W.L.Gore & Associates
  • Straub Medical
  • Philips
  • Rex Medical
  • Cardiovascular Systems Inc.
  • EV3
  • Inspire MD
  • Slik Road Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kx8ogm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Boutique Fitness Studio Market Report 2022-2027: Rise in...

Myelofibrosis Epidemiology Analysis and Forecast 2021-2022 &...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics