China Peripheral Artery Disease Interventions Landscape Report 2022 with Focus on Interventional Cardiologists, Vascular Surgeons, and Interventional Radiologists

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Peripheral Artery Disease Interventions Landscape, Procedure and Technology Trends, Brand Perception, Competitive Intelligence and Future Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is the first-ever syndicated report with robust insights from Interventional Cardiologists, Vascular Surgeons, and Interventional Radiologists
Why Buy This Report
- Helps in understanding the current market scenario of the peripheral artery disease in China
- Includes 100+ slide MS PowerPoint report and a MS Excel based 5-year market forecast model
- Valuable insights from from demand side of the market
- Keep up with the latest market trends and novel technologies
- Identify key players, local players and emerging players in the market
Key Topics Covered:
RESEARCH PROCESS OVERVIEW
- Detailed Research Methodology
- Desk Research and Quantitative Research
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PERIPHERAL ARTERY DISEASE (PAD)CHINA MARKET OVERVIEW
- Market Background - What is the scope of the research?
I - HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE (PROVIDER)
- Healthcare System
- Number and Type of Healthcare Providers
II - PROCEDURE INSIGHTS
- Procedure Split by Specialist Type
- Procedure Split by Technology Type
- Procedure Split by Anatomical Location
- Procedure Split by Device Type
- Procedure Split by Intervention Type
- Procedure Split by Primary Access
- Procedure Growth Rates
III - BRAND PERCEPTION
- Brand Perception (Interventionalists)
- Best-in-Class Brands
IV - COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE
- CI Snapshot
- Key Competitor Activities
- Product portfolio
- Product Approval Overview
- Clinical Trials Overview
- Company Profile
- Product Approvals
- Clinical Trials
- Partnerships, M&A, Collaborations
- Key Market Activities
- Major Adverse Events
V - HEALTHCARE POLICY (PAYER)
- Medical Devices Regulatory Body
- Regulatory Approval Pathway
- Reimbursement landscape
- Disease Screening and Awareness Programs
- Health Insurance Coverage
- Digital Health Policy
VI - CLINICAL INTELLIGENCE (PHYSICIAN)
- Referral Pathway
- Treatment Overview
- Treatment Care Pathway
- Interventional Therapies
- Interventional Technology
- Healthcare Specialists (who are the Performing Physicians)
- Epidemiology
CONCLUSION
- FUTURE TRENDS
APPENDICES
Companies Mentioned
- Medtronic
- Abbott
- Biotronik
- Boston scientific
- Terumo
- BD/Bard
- Cordis
- Acotec Scientific
- Miroport Scientific
- B.Braun
- Concept Medical
- Cook Medical
- W.L.Gore & Associates
- Straub Medical
- Philips
- Rex Medical
- Cardiovascular Systems Inc.
- EV3
- Inspire MD
- Slik Road Medical
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kx8ogm
