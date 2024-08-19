China Pharma Holdings, Inc. expects to launch its Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Device in the first quarter of 2025

HAIKOU, China, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) ("China Pharma", or the "Company"), an NYSE American-listed corporation with a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceuticals subsidiary based in China, today announced that through Hainan Helpson Medical and Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ("Helpson"), our wholly owned subsidiary, it expects to launch its Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Device in the first quarter of 2025 in China.

It is a medical treatment device for dry eye disease under patent protection;

The Company, through Helpson, acquired the technology at the end of 2022 and has subsequently carried out the corresponding commercialization, as well as the registration and application process of the product;

It has completed production commissioning and third-party testing by now.

In China, the incidence of dry eye disease is about 21%-30%, second only to myopia. According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the total population of the country by the end of 2023 is about 1.4 billion, and the number of dry eye disease patients in China has approached 400 million. According to Inkwood Research, the Chinese dry eye disease market is projected at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period of 2023-2030, and is expected to reach a market size of $579.51 million by 2030. This figure is expected to continue growing as people become increasingly dependent on electronic products and the aging problem intensifies.

Treatments for dry eye-related indications include two forms of secretagogues, oral and topical, which are widely recommended for first-line and second-line treatments. A major factor driving the segment's growth includes the awareness campaigns regarding dry eye diseases by vision science and optometry. Our device is embedded with an ophthalmic oxygen enriched atomization therapeutic instrument.

Using such technology, our device can spray tiny oxygen-rich droplets evenly into patient's eyes, thereby increasing the moisture and oxygen supply of the eye surface and improving the quality and stability of the tear fluid. This type of physical therapy avoids the side effects that may be brought about by drugs, and can also effect more directly on the eyes, improving the effectiveness and comfort of the treatment.

