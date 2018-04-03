China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results

Full Year Highlights

Revenue decreased 15.1% to $13.2 million in fiscal year 2017 from $15.6 million in fiscal year 2016;

in fiscal year 2017 from in fiscal year 2016; Gross margin was 18.7% in fiscal year 2017, compared to 20.7% in fiscal 2016.

Impairment loss was $14.2 million in fiscal year 2017 compared to $4.0 million in 2016, which represented an increase of $10.2 million ;

in fiscal year 2017 compared to in 2016, which represented an increase of ; Loss from operations was $18.7 million in fiscal year 2017 compared to $8.2 million in 2016, which represented an increase of $10.5 million ;

in fiscal year 2017 compared to in 2016, which represented an increase of ; Net loss was $19.3 million in fiscal year 2017 compared to $9.2 million in 2016. Loss per common share was $(0.44) per basic and diluted share in fiscal 2017 compared with $(0.21) per basic and diluted share in fiscal year 2016.

"We tried to increase sales in 2017 but the speed of our sales recovery was not as fast as we expected. Nevertheless, increasing sales remains our top priority. Management will continue to vigorously promote sales through active participation in recent provincial market openings to receive new drug tender offers and through further research of the basic medical market," said Ms. Zhilin Li, China Pharma's Chairman and CEO. Ms. Li continued, "The ongoing generic drug consistency evaluations and reform of China's drug production registration and review policies will have a major impact on the future development of our industry and may change its business patterns. Under the requirements of the consistency evaluation policy, the company actively evaluated the technical difficulty, investment demand, time requirement, and investment return rate of all applicable marketed products and pipeline products, and recognized a significant impairment loss related to our intangible assets in 2017. We will continue to actively adapt to state policy guidance and further evaluate market conditions for our current existing products, pipeline products, and competition in the market in order to optimize our development strategy."

Full Year Results

Revenue decreased by 15.2% to $13.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, as compared to $15.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2016. This decrease was mainly due to the negative impact around Health-care insurance cost-control as well as policies for reducing the proportion of drug cost to total health-care spending.

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $2.5 million, compared to $3.2 million in 2016. Our gross profit margin in 2017 was 18.7% compared to 20.7% in 2016. This decline in our gross profit margin was mainly due to that our raw material prices have generally increased in recent quarters along with the improvement of industry standards and the strengthening of environmental protection requirements. In addition, adverse drug pricing control policies have negatively impacted our gross margins.

Our selling expenses for the year ended December 31, 2017 were $3.5 million, a decrease of $0.5 million compared to $4.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2016. Selling expenses accounted for 26.2% of the total revenue in 2017 compared to 25.9% in 2016. The increase was mainly the result of additional marketing, consulting and product promotional efforts in certain Chinese provinces. Because of adjustments in our sales practices resulting from healthcare reform policies, despite the overall decrease in sales, we require additional personnel and expenses to support our sales and the collection of accounts receivable.

Our general and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2017 were $2.0 million, which represented an increase of $0.3 million compared to $2.3 million in 2016. General and administrative expenses accounted for 15.3% and 14.6% of our total revenues in 2017 and 2016, respectively.

Our bad debt expenses for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $1.4 million, which represented an increase of $0.3 million compared to $1.1 million in 2016. The increase in our bad debt expenses was mainly due to the change in the composition of aging of accounts receivables for the years ended December 31, 2017 compared to December 31, 2016.

Our impairments for the year ended December 31, 2017 were $14.2 million, compared to $4.0 million in 2016. It was mainly because of that as a pharmaceutical company, we have been focusing on the development and maintenance of our intangible assets, mainly in the form of medical formulas. Because of recently implemented government policies such as consistency evaluations, our management made certain assessments regarding the impairment of our intangible assets as of December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016 respectively, and identified six and five formulas that would likely be unable to generate positive cash flow in the foreseeable future and therefore recognized impairment loss on them accordingly.

Net loss for year ended December 31, 2017 was $19.3 million, compared to net loss of $9.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2016. The decrease in net loss was mainly a result of the increase in impairment loss and bad debt expenses.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2017, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $2.0 million compared to $2.7 million as of December 31, 2016. Working capital decreased to $3.1 million as of September 30, 2017 from $7.1 million as of December 31, 2016; and the current ratio was 1.3 and 1.7 times at December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively.

As of December 31, 2017, our net accounts receivable was $2.3 million, compared to $4.0 million as of December 31, 2016.

For the year ended December 31, 2017, cash flow from operating activities was $0.8 million, as compared to $2.9 million in 2016.

- FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW -

CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















December 31,

December 31,



2017

2016 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,030,214

$ 2,665,802 Restricted cash

709,796

1,088,879 Banker's acceptances

39,867

- Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful







accounts of $18,209,734 and $15,664,496, respectively

2,293,120

3,999,809 Other receivables, less allowance for doubtful







accounts of $40,010 and $71,548, respectively

162,981

224,373 Advances to suppliers

461,307

2,003,792 Inventory

6,407,155

7,310,939 Prepaid expenses

185,647

226,357 Total Current Assets

12,290,087

17,519,951









Advances for purchases of intangible assets

23,722,954

35,498,059 Property and equipment, net

23,541,003

24,967,448 Intangible assets, net

398,856

534,682 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 59,952,900

$ 78,520,140









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Trade accounts payable

$ 1,141,138

$ 3,060,374 Accrued expenses

276,368

139,830 Other payables

2,858,701

2,502,694 Advances from customers

581,132

811,232 Other payables - related parties

1,354,567

1,354,567 Current portion of construction loan facility

2,305,430

1,440,154 Bankers' acceptance notes payable

709,796

1,088,879 Total Current Liabilities

9,227,132

10,397,730 Non-current Liabilities:







Construction loan facility

6,916,291

8,640,927 Deferred tax liability

738,175

572,349 Total Liabilities

16,881,598

19,611,006 Stockholders' Equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;







no shares issued or outstanding

-

- Common stock, $0.001 par value; 95,000,000 shares authorized;







43,579,557 shares and 43,579,557 shares outstanding, respectively

43,580

43,580 Additional paid-in capital

23,590,204

23,590,204 Retained earnings

5,479,809

24,757,374 Accumulated other comprehensive income

13,957,709

10,517,976 Total Stockholders' Equity

43,071,302

58,909,134 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 59,952,900

$ 78,520,140

CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)























For the Year



Ended December 31,



2017

2016 Revenue

$ 13,212,314

$ 15,570,514 Cost of revenue

10,743,764

12,352,004









Gross profit

2,468,550

3,218,510









Operating expenses:







Selling expenses

3,460,596

4,036,590 General and administrative expenses

2,019,949

2,265,851 Research and development expenses

90,474

365,969 Bad debt expense

1,393,576

1,086,449 Impairment loss

14,183,969

3,962,141 Total operating expenses

21,148,564

11,717,000









Subsidy income

-

343,023









Loss from operations

(18,680,014)

(8,155,467)









Other income (expense):







Interest income

64,414

130,575 Interest expense

(539,334)

(849,557) Net other expense

(474,920)

(718,982)









Loss before income taxes

(19,154,934)

(8,874,449) Income tax expense

(122,631)

(308,175) Net loss

(19,277,565)

(9,182,624) Other comprehensive income - foreign currency







translation adjustment

3,439,733

(4,549,391) Comprehensive loss

$ (15,837,832)

$ (13,732,015) Loss per share:







Basic and diluted

$ (0.44)

$ (0.21) Weighted average shares outstanding

43,579,557

43,579,557

CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





For the Year



Ended December 31,



2017

2016 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:







Net loss

$ (19,277,565)

$ (9,182,624) Depreciation and amortization

3,291,330

3,078,074 Inventory Write off

118,003



Bad debt expense

1,393,576

1,086,449 Deferred income taxes

122,631

308,175 Impairment of intangible assets

14,183,969

3,962,141 Changes in assets and liabilities:







Trade accounts and other receivables

51,024

(1,097,556) Advances to suppliers

1,614,958

380,779 Inventory

1,718,336

2,734,612 Trade accounts payable

(2,045,948)

815,198 Accrued taxes payable

18,753

72,107 Other payables and accrued expenses

420,523

377,663 Advances from customers

(274,068)

265,928 Prepaid expenses

(494,306)

94,762 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

841,216

2,895,708









Cash Flows from Investing Activities:







Purchases of property and equipment

(136,479)

(193,404) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(136,479)

(193,404)









Cash Flows from Financing Activities:







Payments of construction term loan

(1,479,944)

(1,505,346) Payments of short term notes payable

-

(4,516,039) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activity

(1,479,944)

(6,021,385)









Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

139,619

(263,877) Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

(635,588)

(3,582,958) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

2,665,802

6,248,760 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

$ 2,030,214

$ 2,665,802









Supplemental Cash Flow Information:







Cash paid for income taxes

$ -

$ - Cash paid for interest

$ 525,788

$ 836,011









Supplemental Noncash Investing and Financing Activities:







Issuance of banker's acceptances

$ 709,796

$ 1,088,879 Accounts receivable collected with banker's acceptances

531,294

935,265 Inventory purchased with banker's acceptances

492,906

935,265

