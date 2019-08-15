China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

HAIKOU, China, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) ("China Pharma," the "Company" or "We"), an NYSE American-listed corporation with a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceuticals subsidiary based in China, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter Highlights

Revenue decreased 19.0% to $2.6 million in the second quarter 2019 from $3.2 million in the same period of 2018;

in the second quarter 2019 from in the same period of 2018; Gross margin was 6.4% in the second quarter 2019, compared to 18.3% in the same period of 2018;

Loss from operations was $0.8 million in the second quarter 2019 compared to $0.9 million in the same period of 2018, an improvement of $0.1 million ;

in the second quarter 2019 compared to in the same period of 2018, an improvement of ; Net loss was $0.8 million in the second quarter 2019 compared to $1.0 million in the same period of 2018. Loss per common share was both $0.02 per basic and diluted share in the second quarter 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Ms. Zhilin Li, China Pharma's Chairman and CEO, commented, "We experienced negative impacts on our sales from the strict implementation of the government policy of controlling the proportion of the spending on drugs to the patients' total expenditures in hospitals. Management endeavors to vigorously promote sales through active participation in recent provincial market openings to solicit new drug tender offers and allow China Pharma to expand its presence in these markets." Ms. Li continued, "In addition, we are experiencing sustained pressure from the more stringent requirements of drug registration standards, consistency evaluations and challenging environment in our industry in this period. We will continue actively adapting to the state policy guidance and further evaluating market conditions for our current existing products, pipeline products, and competition in the market, in order to optimize our development strategy. Simultaneously, we will also actively implement the launch of our nutrition product."

Second Quarter Results

Revenue decreased by 19.0% to $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. This decrease was mainly due to the market reaction caused by the strict implementation of the policy on controlling the percentage of spending on medicines to patients' total expenditure in hospitals.

Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.2 million, as compared to $0.6 million during the same period in 2018. Our gross profit margin in the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 6.4% as compared to 18.3% during the same period in 2018. The decrease in our gross profit margin was mainly due to the decrease in revenue and the increased ratio of fixed cost to revenue.

Our selling expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $0.5 million and $0.7 million, respectively. Selling expenses accounted for 19.7% of the total revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to 22.6% during the same period in 2018. Because of adjustments in our sales practices, and reform of healthcare policies, we reduced the number of our personnel and expenses to efficiently support our sales and the collection of accounts receivable.

Our general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were $0.3 million, as compared to $0.4 million for the same period in 2018. General and administrative expenses accounted for 13.0% and 11.1% of our total revenues in the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Our research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were $0.07 million, as compared to $0.02 million in the same period in 2018. Research and development expenses accounted for 2.6% and 0.7% of our total revenues in the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The increase in research and development expenses in this period was mainly due to the spending on the consistency evaluation of our current existing products.

Our bad debt expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were $10,092, as compared to $350,847 for the same period in 2018.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.8 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted common share, as compared to a net loss of $1.0 million for the same period a year ago, or $0.02 per basic and diluted common share. The decrease in net loss was mainly the result of controls on expenditures outweighed the impact of decrease in revenue.

Six Months Results

Revenue decreased by 19.0% to $5.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $6.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. This decrease was mainly due to the implementation of government policies on "controlling the percentage of medicine spending on total hospital expenditure" in recent quarters.

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.8 million, compared to $1.6 million in the same period in 2018. Our gross profit margin in the six months ended June 30, 2019 was 14.9% compared to 24.1% in the same period in 2018. The decrease in our gross profit margin was mainly due to the decrease in sales in the first half of 2019. Although cost decreased in this period as well, the stable nature of fixed cost deteriorates the gross margin when the decrease in revenue outweighed that of cost.

Net loss for the six months ended both June 30, 2019 and 2018 was $1.3 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted common share. This reflected the offset of decreased revenue to decreased expenses in the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.7 million compared to $1.2 million as of December 31, 2018.

As of June 30, 2019, our net accounts receivable was $0.7 million, compared to $0.9 million as of December 31, 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, cash flow from operating activities was $0.9 million, as compared to $0.1 million for the same period in 2018.

CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)













June 30,

December 31,



2019

2018 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,655,892

$ 1,186,587 Restricted cash

503,312

1,273,940 Banker's acceptances

-

20,579 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful







accounts of $17,837,014 and $17,815,075, respectively

680,136

916,931 Other receivables, less allowance for doubtful







accounts of $40,555 and $34,884, respectively

290,914

170,098 Advances to suppliers

10,517

47 Inventory

4,392,426

5,054,975 Prepaid expenses

154,672

123,759 Total Current Assets

7,687,869

8,746,916









Advances for purchases of intangible assets

17,073,915

17,069,587 Property, plant and equipment, net

17,857,438

19,294,379 Operating lease right of use asset

184,618

- Intangible assets, net

226,530

266,443 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 43,030,370

$ 45,377,325









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Trade accounts payable

$ 1,281,712

$ 1,060,934 Accrued expenses

105,490

310,804 Other payables

2,861,123

3,065,508 Advances from customers

556,897

525,647 Other payables - related parties

1,402,567

1,633,263 Operating lease liability, current portion

90,483

- Current portion of construction loan facility

2,181,913

2,181,360 Bankers' acceptance notes payable

503,312

1,273,940 Total Current Liabilities

8,983,497

10,051,456 Non-current Liabilities:







Construction loan facility

4,218,366

4,362,720 Operating lease liability, net of current portion

96,297

- Deferred tax liability

764,568

764,374 Total Liabilities

14,062,728

15,178,550 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 13)







Stockholders' Equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;







no shares issued or outstanding

-

- Common stock, $0.001 par value; 95,000,000 shares authorized;







43,579,557 shares and 43,579,557 shares outstanding, respectively

43,580

43,580 Additional paid-in capital

23,590,204

23,590,204 Accumulated deficit

(6,526,192)

(5,270,358) Accumulated other comprehensive income

11,860,050

11,835,349 Total Stockholders' Equity

28,967,642

30,198,775 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 43,030,370

$ 45,377,325

CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)





















For the Three Months

For the Six Months



Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue

$ 2,569,408

$ 3,173,711

$ 5,498,681

$ 6,789,395 Cost of revenue

2,405,860

2,594,230

4,678,603

5,156,214

















Gross profit

163,548

579,481

820,078

1,633,181

















Operating expenses:















Selling expenses

505,866

716,220

984,557

1,394,550 General and administrative expenses

334,550

353,143

763,367

845,153 Research and development expenses

66,008

23,674

135,926

45,887 Bad debt expense

10,092

350,847

23,404

352,681 Total operating expenses

916,516

1,443,884

1,907,254

2,638,271

















Loss from operations

(752,968)

(864,403)

(1,087,176)

(1,005,090)

















Other income (expense):















Interest income

12,119

9,524

15,376

11,818 Interest expense

(97,254)

(130,580)

(184,034)

(259,682) Net other expense

(85,135)

(121,056)

(168,658)

(247,864)

















Loss before income taxes

(838,103)

(985,459)

(1,255,834)

(1,252,954) Income tax expense

-

(22,590)

-

(48,575) Net loss

(838,103)

(1,008,049)

(1,255,834)

(1,301,529) Other comprehensive income - foreign currency















translation adjustment

(811,164)

(2,418,783)

24,701

(744,707) Comprehensive loss

$ (1,649,267)

$ (3,426,832)

$ (1,231,133)

$ (2,046,236) Loss per share:















Basic and diluted

$ (0.02)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.03) Weighted average shares outstanding

43,579,557

43,579,557

43,579,557

43,579,557

CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



For the Six Months



Ended June 30,



2019

2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:







Net loss

$ (1,255,834)

$ (1,301,529) Depreciation and amortization

1,575,870

1,714,328 Bad debt expense

23,404

352,681 Deferred income taxes

-

48,575 Non cash lease expense

2,191

- Changes in assets and liabilities:







Trade accounts and other receivables

(284,126)

(767,978) Advances to suppliers

(10,615)

113,520 Inventory

1,072,479

206,415 Trade accounts payable

223,562

35,235 Accrued taxes payable

(43,632)

(94,416) Other payables and accrued expenses

(371,738)

(157,893) Advances from customers

31,548

15,639 Prepaid expenses

(31,309)

(40,178) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

931,800

124,399









Cash Flows from Investing Activities:







Purchases of property and equipment

(73,538)

(29,982) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(73,538)

(29,982)









Cash Flows from Financing Activities:







Payments of construction term loan

(147,475)

(157,071) Payments of related party payables

(231,252)

- Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(378,727)

(157,071)









Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

(10,230)

(32,033) Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

469,305

(94,687) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

1,186,587

2,030,214 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

$ 1,655,892

$ 1,935,527









Supplemental Cash Flow Information:







Cash paid for income taxes

$ -

$ - Cash paid for interest

$ 178,991

$ 259,682









Supplemental Noncash Investing and Financing Activities:







Issuance of banker's acceptances

$ -

$ 965,468 Accounts receivable collected with banker's acceptances

378,585

268,630 Inventory purchased with banker's acceptances

399,455

288,982 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

233,629

-

