China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

HAIKOU CITY, China, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) ("China Pharma," the "Company" or "We"), an NYSE American-listed corporation with a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceuticals subsidiary based in China, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter Highlights

Revenue increased by 3.4% to $2.4 million in the third quarter 2019 from $2.3 million in the same period of 2018;

in the third quarter 2019 from in the same period of 2018; Gross margin was 15.7% in the third quarter 2019, compared to 22.3% in the same period of 2018;

Loss from operations was $0.6 million in the third quarter 2019 compared to $1.9 million in the same period of 2018, an improvement of $1.3 million ;

in the third quarter 2019 compared to in the same period of 2018, an improvement of ; Net loss was $0.7 million in the third quarter 2019 compared to $1.9 million in the same period of 2018. Loss per common share was $0.02 per basic and diluted share in the third quarter 2019, compared to $0.04 per basic and diluted share in the same period of 2018.

Ms. Zhilin Li, China Pharma's Chairman and CEO, commented, "We experienced negative effects on our sales from the strict implementation of the government policy of controlling the proportion of the spending on drugs to the patients' total expenditures in hospitals in recent quarters. Management endeavors to vigorously promote sales through active participation in recent provincial market openings to solicit new drug tender offers and allow China Pharma to expand its presence in these markets." Ms. Li continued, "In addition, we are experiencing sustained pressure from the more stringent requirements of drug registration standards, consistency evaluations, which has created a challenging environment in our industry during this period. We will continue actively adapting to the state policy guidance and further evaluate market conditions for our current existing products, pipeline products, and competition in the market, in order to optimize our development strategy. We will simultaneously actively implement the launch of our nutrition product."

Third Quarter Results

Revenue increased by 3.4% to $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $0.4 million, as compared to $0.5 million during the same period in 2018. Our gross profit margin in the three months ended September 30, 2019 was 15.7% as compared to 22.3% during the same period in 2018. The decrease in our gross profit margin was mainly due to the increased ratio of fixed cost to revenue.

Our selling expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were $0.6 million and $0.9 million, respectively. Selling expenses accounted for 25.8% of the total revenue in the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to 40.3% during the same period in 2018.

Our general and administrative expenses were $0.3 million for each of the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. General and administrative expenses accounted for 14.0% and 14.2% of our total revenues in the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Our research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $0.04 million, as compared to $0.06 million in the same period in 2018. Research and development expenses accounted for 1.7% and 2.7% of our total revenues in the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The consistency evaluations discussed under the "Business Overview & Recent Developments" section hereof is expected to have a significant impact on all generic products not only in our pipeline products, but also throughout the existing Chinese market for similar generic products. Because of the continuous introduction of detailed implementation rules under this policy, our pipeline products did not experience any further development in the third quarter of 2019.

Our bad debt expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $0.03 million, as compared to $1.13 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease of bad debt expenses in this period was mainly due to the decrease in the amount of accounts receivable that is turning to over 2 years old in this period. Our bad debt allowance estimate requires 70% of accounts receivable that are between 365 days and 720 days old, and 100% of accounts receivable that are greater than 720 days old.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $0.7 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted common share, as compared to a net loss of $1.9 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted common share, for the same period a year ago. The decrease in net loss was mainly the result of controls on expenditures outweighed the impact of decrease in gross profit margin.

Nine Months Results

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, our sales revenue was $7.9 million, which represented a decrease of $1.2 million, or 13.3%, from the $9.1 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $1.2 million, compared to $2.1 million in the same period of 2018. Gross profit margins for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were 15% and 24%, respectively.

Our net losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were $2.0 million and $3.2 million, respectively, which represented an improvement of $1.2 million for the period in 2019. This improvement was mainly due to the decrease of bad debt expenses in this period.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $0.8 million compared to $1.2 million as of December 31, 2018.

As of September 30, 2019, our net accounts receivable was $0.7 million, compared to $0.9 million as of December 31, 2018.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, cash flow from operating activities was $1.4 million, as compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2018.

About China Pharma Holdings, Inc.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of products, focusing on conditions with high incidence and high mortality rates in China, including cardiovascular, CNS, infectious, and digestive diseases. The Company's cost-effective business model is driven by market demand and supported by new GMP-certified product lines covering the major dosage forms. In addition, the Company has a broad and expanding nationwide distribution network across all major cities and provinces in China. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Hainan Helpson Medical & Biotechnology Co., Ltd., is located in Haikou City, Hainan Province. For more information about China Pharma Holdings, Inc., please visit www.chinapharmaholdings.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements set forth above that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to: the achievability of financial guidance; success of new product development; unanticipated changes in product demand; increased competition; downturns in the Chinese economy; uncompetitive levels of research and development; and other information detailed from time to time in the Company's filings and future filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

- FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW -

CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)













September 30,

December 31,



2019

2018 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 761,606

$ 1,186,587 Restricted cash

489,208

1,273,940 Banker's acceptances

-

20,579 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful







accounts of $17,360,530 and $17,815,075, respectively

693,353

916,931 Other receivables, less allowance for doubtful







accounts of $46,644 and $34,884, respectively

189,524

170,098 Advances to suppliers

2,933

47 Inventory

3,973,373

5,054,975 Prepaid expenses

129,248

123,759 Total Current Assets

6,239,245

8,746,916









Advances for purchases of intangible assets

16,595,462

17,069,587 Property, plant and equipment, net

16,697,256

19,294,379 Operating lease right of use asset

157,177

- Intangible assets, net

211,491

266,443 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 39,900,631

$ 45,377,325









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Trade accounts payable

$ 1,158,067

$ 1,060,934 Accrued expenses

140,753

310,804 Other payables

3,035,431

3,065,508 Advances from customers

498,768

525,647 Other payables - related parties

2,076,972

1,633,263 Operating lease liability, current portion

88,996

- Current portion of construction loan facility

2,120,771

2,181,360 Bankers' acceptance notes payable

489,208

1,273,940 Total Current Liabilities

9,608,966

10,051,456 Non-current Liabilities:







Construction loan facility

2,120,771

4,362,720 Operating lease liability, net of current portion

70,952

- Deferred tax liability

743,143

764,374 Total Liabilities

12,543,832

15,178,550 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 13)







Stockholders' Equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;







no shares issued or outstanding

-

- Common stock, $0.001 par value; 95,000,000 shares authorized;







43,579,557 shares and 43,579,557 shares outstanding, respectively

43,580

43,580 Additional paid-in capital

23,590,204

23,590,204 Accumulated deficit

(7,227,146)

(5,270,358) Accumulated other comprehensive income

10,950,161

11,835,349 Total Stockholders' Equity

27,356,799

30,198,775 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 39,900,631

$ 45,377,325

CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)





















For the Three Months

For the Nine Months



Ended September 30,

Ended September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue

$ 2,376,844

$ 2,298,472

$ 7,875,525

$ 9,087,867 Cost of revenue

2,004,085

1,785,927

6,682,688

6,942,141

















Gross profit

372,759

512,545

1,192,837

2,145,726

















Operating expenses:















Selling expenses

613,110

925,654

1,597,667

2,320,204 General and administrative expenses

333,833

327,161

1,097,200

1,172,314 Research and development expenses

39,716

62,059

175,642

107,946 Bad debt expense

31,304

1,129,105

54,708

1,481,786 Total operating expenses

1,017,963

2,443,979

2,925,217

5,082,250

















Loss from operations

(645,204)

(1,931,434)

(1,732,380)

(2,936,524)

















Other income (expense):















Interest income

11,840

16,113

27,216

27,931 Interest expense

(67,590)

(101,683)

(251,624)

(361,365) Net other expense

(55,750)

(85,570)

(224,408)

(333,434)

















Loss before income taxes

(700,954)

(2,017,004)

(1,956,788)

(3,269,958) Income tax expense

-

160,485

-

111,910 Net loss

(700,954)

(1,856,519)

(1,956,788)

(3,158,048) Other comprehensive income - foreign currency















translation adjustment

(909,889)

(1,535,424)

(885,188)

(2,280,131) Comprehensive loss

$ (1,610,843)

$ (3,391,943)

$ (2,841,976)

$ (5,438,179) Loss per share:















Basic and diluted

$ (0.02)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.07) Weighted average shares outstanding

43,579,557

43,579,557

43,579,557

43,579,557

CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



For the Nine Months



Ended September 30,



2019

2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:







Net loss

$ (1,956,788)

$ (3,158,048) Depreciation and amortization

2,261,800

2,499,114 Bad debt expense

54,708

1,481,786 Deferred income taxes

-

69,614 Inventory write off

87,542

- Changes in assets and liabilities:







Trade accounts and other receivables

(407,733)

(514,428) Advances to suppliers

(2,980)

106,981 Inventory

1,436,878

471,995 Trade accounts payable

130,642

(516,263) Accrued taxes payable

23,321

(114,432) Other payables and accrued expenses

(201,831)

580,689 Advances from customers

(12,670)

86,675 Prepaid expenses

(9,211)

14,005 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

1,403,678

1,007,688









Cash Flows from Investing Activities:







Purchases of property and equipment

(85,739)

(33,332) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(85,739)

(33,332)









Cash Flows from Financing Activities:







Payments of construction term loan

(2,188,463)

(2,303,410) Loan from related party

674,405

- Repayments to related party

(209,726)

- Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(1,723,784)

(2,303,410)









Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

(19,136)

(33,531) Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

(424,981)

(1,362,585) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

1,186,587

2,030,214 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

$ 761,606

$ 667,629









Supplemental Cash Flow Information:







Cash paid for income taxes

$ -

$ - Cash paid for interest

$ 241,465

$ 351,206









Supplemental Noncash Investing and Financing Activities:







Issuance of banker's acceptances

$ 2,641

$ 847,527 Accounts receivable collected with banker's acceptances

532,537

462,642 Inventory purchased with banker's acceptances

553,183

502,473 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

231,130

-

SOURCE China Pharma Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.chinapharmaholdings.com

