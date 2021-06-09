China Pharma to Launch Highly Purified NMN+PQQ Product

HAIKOU, China, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) ("China Pharma," the "Company" or "We"), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced plans to launch a highly purified NMN+PQQ product following the recent successful completion of a pilot scale test. β-Nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) is a derivative of the B-vitamin niacin, which is believed to significantly improve health and wellness.

NMN is a natural compound found in the human body and is constantly being metabolized. It is also found in trace amounts in certain foods. NMN serves as a precursor to NAD+, which is a coenzyme found in all living cells, and is required for the body's core biological processes, including the human body's energy production, metabolism, and gene expression.

Fortunately, NAD+ levels, which naturally decline with age, can be replenished by with NMN supplements. Potential benefits of restoring NAD+ levels include slowing the adverse impacts of aging, support for an improved cardiovascular function, and aiding wellness, a healthy weight management regimen and endurance.

Ms. Zhilin Li, China Pharma's Chairman and CEO, commented, "We are gearing up to launch a highly purified NMN+PQQ product given the success of our recent pilot test and high market demand. We expect to leverage China Pharma's proven track record of providing superior ingredients to ensure that customers are buying a high-quality, pure NMN food supplement whenever they see our brand. We see NMN+PQQ as a natural fit for our comprehensive healthcare category, which is an ideal non-medicine therapy; and a new star for our portfolio, which already boasts 20 branded and generic drugs, giving us added revenue stability, visibility and the product pipeline needed to support the Company's continued growth. We plan to leverage the preferential policies of Hainan Free Trade Port to sell this product. We will later consider partnering to accelerate sales worldwide. Overall, this is an exciting development for China Pharma, which opens considerable new, multi-year growth opportunities to us."

This press release is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not rely upon this information for self-diagnosis or for self-treatment of a health problem or disease. You should contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding food, health, wellness and dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition nor is this product intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent diseases.

About China Pharma Holdings, Inc.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of products, focusing on conditions with high incidence and high mortality rates in China, including cardiovascular, CNS, infectious, and digestive diseases. The Company's cost-effective business model is driven by market demand and supported by new GMP-certified product lines covering the major dosage forms. In addition, the Company has a broad and expanding nationwide distribution network across all major cities and provinces in China. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Hainan Helpson Medical & Biotechnology Co., Ltd., is located in Haikou City, Hainan Province. For more information about China Pharma Holdings, Inc., please visit www.chinapharmaholdings.com . The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements set forth above that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to: the achievability of financial guidance; success of new product development; unanticipated changes in product demand; increased competition; downturns in the Chinese economy; uncompetitive levels of research and development; and other information detailed from time to time in the Company's filings and future filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

SOURCE China Pharma Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.chinapharmaholdings.com

