China Pig Raising Industry and Pork Market 2018-2022: Impact of Sino-U.S. Trade War on Imported Pork from the U.S.

Pork is a major variety of meat consumption in China so the pig industry plays a significant role in China's animal husbandry. In 2017, the production volume of pork reached 63.4 million tons in China, accounting for 63.4% of the total production volume of meat.

For many years, the number of pigs in China has always been the highest in the world. Based on the data, the number of pigs on hand kept growing before 2012. However, the number has been on the decline since 2013 for rising costs and it decreased by 2.1% at the end of 2014 compared to the highest level in 2012.

By the end of 2017, the number of pigs on hand reached 338 million, 8% lower than that in 2016. The number of pig slaughtered amounted to 688.1 million in 2017, with an increase of 0.5% over the previous year. From 2000 to 2014, the production volume of pork was on the increase in China, which exceeded 50 million tons in 2010 and then reached a new high of 56.71 million tons in 2014, with a proportion of 65.1% of the total.



However, the production volume has been stuck in sluggish growth since 2015. It amounted to 53.4 million tons in 2017, increasing by 0.8% compared to 2016. In recent years, with the promotion of standardized large-scale breeding, the number of standardized large-scale farms has increased sharply.

Through this report, readers can acquire the following information or even more:

Development Environment of Pig Breeding Industry and Pork Market in China

Development Status of Pig Breeding Industry in China

Development Status of Pork Processing Industry in China

Analysis on the Cost and Profit of Pig Breeding

Price Trend of Pork in China

Status of Import and Export of Pork and Pig Offal in China

Impact of Sino-U.S. Trade War on Imported Pork from the U.S.

Major Pig Breeding and Slaughter Enterprises in China

Opportunities and Challenges in Pig Breeding Industry and Pork Market in China , 2018-2022

, 2018-2022 Prediction on Development of Pig Breeding Industry and Pork Market in China , 2018-2022

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Pig Breeding Industry in China, 2012-2017

1.1 Import and Rearing of Breeding Pigs

1.1.1 Number of Breeding Pigs

1.1.2 Import of Breeding Pigs

1.2 Status of Pig Breeding

1.2.1 Number of Pigs on Hand

1.2.2 Number of pig slaughtered and Production Volume of Pork

1.2.3 Level of Large-Scale Pig Breeding

1.2.4 Epidemic Situation of Pigs



2 Analysis on the Cost and Profit of Pig Breeding in China

2.1 Cost of Pig Breeding

2.2 Price Trend of Feed

2.3 Purchase Price of Pig

2.4 Profit of Pig Breeding



3 Overview of Pig Slaughter Industry in China, 2012-2017

3.1 Structure of Pig Slaughter Enterprises

3.2 Pig Slaughter Capacity

3.3 Quantity of Pig Slaughter

3.4 Profit



4 Consumption of Pork in China, 2012-2017

4.1 Consumption of Pork

4.2 Rural and Urban Consumption Structure

4.3 Different Channels

4.4 Different Product Types of Pork

4.5 Price Level of Pork



5 Import and Export of Pork in China, 2013-2017

5.1 Export of Pork

5.1.1 Export Overview of Pork in China

5.1.2 Major Export Destinations of China's Pork

5.2 Import of Pork

5.2.1 Import Overview of Pork in China

5.2.2 Major Import Sources of Pork in China

5.3 Import Status of Pork and Pig Offal from the U.S. to China

5.3.1 Analysis on Imported Pork from the U.S. to China, 2013-2017

5.3.2 Analysis on Imported Pig Offal from the U.S. to China, 2013-2017

5.3.3 Potential Impact of Sino-U.S. Trade War on Import of Pork and Pig Offal from the U.S. to China



6 Major Pig Breeding and Slaughter Enterprises in China, 2012-2017

6.1 New Hope Liuhe Co., Ltd.

6.2 Guangdong Wens Food Group Co., Ltd.

6.3 China Yurun Food Group Limited

6.4 Henan Shuanghui I&D Co., Ltd.

6.5 Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology Co., Ltd.

6.6 Tangrenshen Group Co., Ltd.

6.7 COFCO Meat Holdings Limited

6.8 Hunan Dakang International Food & Agriculture Co., Ltd.

6.9 Muyuan Foods Co., Ltd.

6.10 Chuying Agro-Pastoral Group Co., Ltd.



7 Prospect of Pig Breeding Industry in China, 2018-2022

7.1 Factors Influencing the Development of China Pig Breeding Industry, 2018-2022

7.1.1 Favorable Factors

7.1.2 Unfavorable Factors

7.2 Forecast on Number of Pigs on Hand and Number of Slaughtered Pigs

7.3 Forecast on Production Volume of Pork

7.4 Forecast on Consumption of Pork

7.5 Prediction on Import and Export Trade of Pork

7.6 Forecast on Pig Prices



