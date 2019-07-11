China pilots internet-based nursing program for the elderly

In Lanzhou, Xi'an, Kunming and many other cities, the elderly who require help now only need to press a button to have someone come and provide home services such as room cleaning, food delivery, bathing assistance, home appliance repair, and shopping. This is known as the "virtual nursing home" and it has gradually gained popularity in China. The virtual nursing home is an online elderly care platform, led by the government and aided by businesses, established to provide convenient door-to-door services for senior citizens. Moreover, with the establishment of an information database, the platform can quickly help senior citizens with special requirements like medical assistance to contact nearby hospitals and, at the same time, send updates to their children and community health workers.

Often described as an "unfenced nursing home," the platform has set a new fashion in China's elderly care industry, even drawing visitors from foreign lands to learn from it. China has a time-honored tradition of supporting and assisting the elderly. As the ancients said, we should "care for our own aged parents and also extend the same care to all aged people in general." The well-known saying embodies the traditional Chinese concept and common practice that younger generations should support and assist the elderly and the whole society should respect the elderly as well. Therefore, in China, in-home nursing is both a culture and the will of most elderly people.

Presently, China is facing a huge challenge of a rapidly aging population. Statistics show that, China's elderly population aged 60 and above numbered about 250 million at the end of 2018, and the figure is expected to reach 487 million by 2050, which means that one out of every three Chinese people will be 60 years old and above by then. So, using internet-based technologies to realize in-home nursing care for the elderly is an innovative solution. Meanwhile, the approach is a policy realization of a traditional Chinese concept.

Today is World Population Day. It was established by the United Nations to raise global awareness of population issues. More than 30 years have passed since then. Today, the aging populations have become a major problem confronting many countries. All over the world, so far, there has been little experience to be borrowed in this regard, as China is a large country with more than 1 billion people. It is working hard to find a solution.

So far, progress has been made in the reform of the pension and retirement system. Nursing care centers, daycare centers and canteens for the seniors have been built across the country. Meanwhile, the life of the elderly has become increasingly colorful. Some seniors chose to travel after retirement, while some chose to rent a house with close friends, and spent their later life together.

With the improvement of policies and changes in concept, the government, enterprises and individuals are making joint efforts to better serve the elderly, so as to ensure they can live the rest of their lives in contentment.

