China Plastic Pipe Market Outlook to 2027: PE Pipes Experience the Largest Market Share with the PVC Pipes Segment Following

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of plastic pipes industry in China. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of revenue generated.
Its market segmentations are broken down by market structure, by end user applications, by types of pipes and by type of market structure. The report includes growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.
Market Overview:
- The demand for plastic pipes and fittings is highly correlated with the investment of government on infrastructural, mining and agricultural activities and the demand for house dwellings in the country.
- Improvements in technology and plastic materials have helped the plastic pipe market increase its share in energy, agriculture, and industrial sectors in China.
Key Trends by Market Segment:
- By Type of Pipe: PE pipes had the largest market share. PVC pipes had second biggest market share as these types of pipes are less costly compared to PE pipes and are widely used in various sectors such as water pipelines and sewage pipelines. It has been witnessed that PVC has been mainly substituted by PE pipes in various application, which resulted in PE pipes gaining significant market share in the overall market
- By End User Application: Plumbing and civil application has comparatively higher market share due to large scale of real estate construction undertaken by the private sector in China. Mining, Chemical and Oil sectors are widely present in China owing to which, these industries contributed a significant share in the demand for plastic pipes and fittings in the country
Competitive Landscape:
The major parameters on which these players for competing quality of the products and product availability in the wholesale, price, retail outlets and product customization at the time of bulk orders.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
- Na Ya Plastics Corp.
- Ying Kou Pipe Group
- Henan Hesu Construction Material Co., Ltd.
- Huaxiang (Tianjin) Plastic Products Co., Ltd.
- Tianjin Junxing Pipe Group Co. Ltd
- Zhangjiagang Huasheng Plastic Co.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
1.2 Market Segmentation
1.3 Competitive Landscape
1.4 Future Analysis and Projections
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Market Definitions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling
3. China Plastic Pipes Market Overview and Genesis
4. Manufacturing Process of Plastic Pipes
5. Value Chain Analysis of China Plastic Pipes Market
6. Stakeholders in China Plastic Pipes Market Ecosystem
7. Raw Material Suppliers to the China Pipes Market
8. Role of Wholesalers and Distributors in China Plastic Pipes Market
9. China Plastic Pipe Market, 2017-2022
10. China Plastic Pipes Market Segmentation
10.1. By Type of Products (PVC, PE and Others),2022
10.2. By End User (Plumbing and Civil, Agriculture, Mining and Industrial, Telecom and electrical and Others), 2022
10.3. By Organized and Unorganized Market, 2022
10.4. By Geographical Regions, 2022
11. Growth Drivers and Opportunities in China Plastic Pipes Market
12. Issues and Challenges in China Plastic Pipes Market
13. Porter's Five Forces Model for China Plastic Pipes Market
14. Buying Decision Parameters from End User Point of view in China Plastic Market
15. Environmental obligations and Standards in China Plastic Pipes Market
16. New Product Developments in China Pipes Market
17. Competitive Landscape of Manufacturers in China Plastic Pipes Market
17.1. Competition Scenario
18. Snapshot on Export of Domestically Manufactured Plastic Pipes in China
19. Company Profile of Major Players in China Plastic Pipes Market
19.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation
19.2 Na Ya Plastics Corp.
19.3 Ying Kou Pipe Group
19.4 Henan Hesu Construction Material Co., Ltd.
19.5 Company Profiles of Other Players (Huaxiang (Tianjin) Plastic Products Co., Ltd, Tianjin Junxing Pipe Group Co. Ltd, Zhangjiagang Huasheng Plastic Co.)
20. China Plastic Pipes Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2022-2027F
20.1. By End Users (Plumbing and Civil, Agriculture, Mining and Industrial, Telecom and electrical and others)
20.2. By PVC, PE and Other Plastic Pipes, 2027F
20.3. By Organized and Unorganized, 2027F
21. Analyst Recommendations
22. Macroeconomic Indicators in China Plastic Pipes Market
22.1. Total Population in China, 2017-2022
22.2. Number of House Dwellings Approvals in Total Sectors, 2017-2022
22.3. Total Water Supply, 2017-2022
23. Other Macroeconomic Indicators, 2017-2022
23.1 Value of Work done in Housing of Private Sector
23.2 Value of Work done in Alterations and Additions including Conversions, 2017-2022
