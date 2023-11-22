China Plastic Recycling Market Analysis 2015-2030: Key Focus on Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel and Regional Demand

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Plastic Recycling Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's plastic recycling market stood at 60.44 Million Tonnes in 2020 and is forecast to reach 102.20 Million Tonnes by 2030, growing at a healthy CAGR of 5.01% until 2030.

For many years, China received the bulk of scrap plastic from various countries such as the United States, Germany, Japan, Australia, etc., and processed much of the plastic waste into a higher quality material, that could be used by manufacturers. Furthermore, in 2019, more than 40 cities in China including, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Xi'an, and Kunming, introduced pilot waste sorting programs for recyclables and trash. Moreover, favorable policies and norms by the Chinese government emphasizing the use of green packaging solutions are anticipated to support the growth of the plastic recycling market in China.

The increasing need for plastic recycling in packaging, electrical & electronics, automotive industries, etc., owing to cost optimization and energy-saving benefits is also expected to increase the demand of the plastic recycling market during the forecast period. The COVID-19 outbreak increased the demand for plastic consumption due to its extensive application in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and healthcare sector. However, the inappropriate disposal of plastic waste due to lack of laborforce and lockdown restrictions affected the China Plastic Recycling market negatively.



