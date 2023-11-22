China Plastic Recycling Market Analysis 2015-2030: Key Focus on Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel and Regional Demand

News provided by

Research and Markets

22 Nov, 2023, 19:00 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Plastic Recycling Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's plastic recycling market stood at 60.44 Million Tonnes in 2020 and is forecast to reach 102.20 Million Tonnes by 2030, growing at a healthy CAGR of 5.01% until 2030.

For many years, China received the bulk of scrap plastic from various countries such as the United States, Germany, Japan, Australia, etc., and processed much of the plastic waste into a higher quality material, that could be used by manufacturers. Furthermore, in 2019, more than 40 cities in China including, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Xi'an, and Kunming, introduced pilot waste sorting programs for recyclables and trash. Moreover, favorable policies and norms by the Chinese government emphasizing the use of green packaging solutions are anticipated to support the growth of the plastic recycling market in China.

The increasing need for plastic recycling in packaging, electrical & electronics, automotive industries, etc., owing to cost optimization and energy-saving benefits is also expected to increase the demand of the plastic recycling market during the forecast period. The COVID-19 outbreak increased the demand for plastic consumption due to its extensive application in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and healthcare sector. However, the inappropriate disposal of plastic waste due to lack of laborforce and lockdown restrictions affected the China Plastic Recycling market negatively.

This report provides access to China Plastic Recycling market demand and supply analysis on a cloud-based platform for one year. The data is updated on a near real-time basis to add any new movement in the industry including, but not limited to new plant announcements, plant shutdowns, temporary disruptions in demand or supply, news and deals, and much more specific to Plastic Recycling.

Years Considered for Analysis:

  • Historical Years: 2015 - 2019
  • Base Year: 2020
  • Estimated Year: 2021
  • Forecast Period: 2022 - 2030

Key Report Coverage:

  • Installed Capacity By Company-Installed capacity within the country along with the individual capacity of leading players
  • Installed Capacity By Location-Installed capacity at several locations across the country
  • Production By Company-Actual production done by different companies
  • Operating Efficiency By Company-Operating efficiency at which different companies are operating their plants
  • Demand By End Use-Demand/Sale of Plastic Recycling in different end-user industries across the country
  • Demand By Sales Channel-Demand/Sale of Plastic Recycling by different sales channels across the country
  • Demand By Region-Demand/Sale of Plastic Recycling in different regions of the country
  • Country Wise Exports-Exports of Plastic Recycling by Different Countries
  • Country Wise Imports-Imports of Plastic Recycling by Different Countries
  • Demand & Supply Gap-Demand & Supply Gap at country level
  • Market Share of Leading Players-Revenue shares of leading players in the country
  • News & Deals-Historical & Current News & Deals in the Plastic Recycling market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gdpspi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Japan Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business Report 2023: Strong Growth Forecast from $166 Billion in 2022 to $274 Billion by 2027

Japan Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business Report 2023: Strong Growth Forecast from $166 Billion in 2022 to $274 Billion by 2027

The "Japan Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour,...
Intensive 2 Day Virtual FDA Inspections and Audit Readiness Course: Regulatory Success Basics and Pro Techniques

Intensive 2 Day Virtual FDA Inspections and Audit Readiness Course: Regulatory Success Basics and Pro Techniques

The "FDA Inspections and Audit Readiness Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This seminar is broken into two phases....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Conservation & Recycling

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.