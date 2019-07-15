China Polyether Monomer Industry Report, 2019-2025

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China has seen real estate boom and issued a raft of policies for continuous efforts in improving weak links in infrastructure sector over the years. Financial funds of RMB1,663.2 billion should be allocated to 26 provinces ahead of schedule, according to the six documents released successively by the Ministry of Finance of China on November 9, 2018. The country's infrastructure investment is expected to grow 10% in 2019, producing sizable demand for polycarboxylate superplasticizer, expectedly 1,100 tons or so in 2025 compared with roughly 670 tons in 2018.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0968998/?utm_source=PRN



Based on this, China's demand for polycarboxylate superplasticizer monomer sustained rapid growth. The country's demand for polycarboxylate superplasticizer polyether monomer was up by 8.0% year on year in 2018, and will present an AAGR of around 10% during 2019-2025; and over 96% of products are tresylated polyethylene glycol (TPEG) and isobutylene alcohol polyoxyethylene ether (HPEG) amid stricter requirements on technology and performance of products.



Price of polyether monomer is bound up with that of its core material ethylene oxide. In 2018, ethylene oxide price went through ups and downs in China, showing a choppy downtrend after the peak in September to a record low in recent years at the end of 2018. Prices of polyether monomer fluctuated accordingly: in 2018, the maximum price stood at RMB13,000/ton and the minimum price was RMB10,500/ton, a difference of 19%. Driven by infrastructure and real estate markets, the demand for polyether monomer will remain stable in China in 2019, with price probably undulating at a reasonable level.



As for enterprise pattern in China, polyether monomer producers cluster in the eastern region, leading to a high market concentration. The top ten players like Liaoning Oxiranchem, Liaoning Kelong Fine Chemical, Jiahua Chemicals, Zhejiang Huangma Technology and Shanghai Taijie Chemical, collectively account for 80% of the market by output. Among them, Liaoning Oxiranchem, the largest polyether monomer supplier with a complete industry chain from ethylene oxide to polyether monomer to superplasticizer, manufactured 565,000 tons of polyether monomer and seized a market share of 40% in 2018. The company has aggressively pushed on with upstream and downstream capacity expansion over the years to become more competitive. In June 2017, it bought a 66% stake in Sichuan Sedar Chemical Co., Ltd; in 2018, it integrated its capacity to improve polyether monomer production.



China Polyether Monomer Industry Chain Report, 2019-2025 highlights the following:

Polyether monomer industry in China (status quo, market supply & demand, regional structure, import & export, competitive landscape, prices, development trends, etc.);

Markets for upstream raw materials (ethylene oxide, methanol, and acrylic acid) (supply & demand, competitive landscape, prices, etc.);

Main downstream industries (polycarboxylate superplasticizer, surfactant) (market supply & demand, import & export, competitive landscape, prices, etc.);

Nine major global and Chinese polyether monomer producers (operation, polyether monomer business, development prospects, etc.);

Four Chinese polycarboxylate superplasticizer enterprises (operation, superplasticizer business, development prospects, etc.)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0968998/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

