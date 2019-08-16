China Precision Medicine Market, 2019-2029: Stakeholder-focused Strategies to Enable Global Partnerships and Overall Industry Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Precision Medicine Market: Focus on Ecosystems, Applications, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China Precision Medicine Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.82% during the forecast period, 2019-2029. The China precision medicine market generated $4,919.7 million revenue in 2018, in terms of value.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the China precision medicine market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the China precision medicine market?

How will each segment of the China precision medicine market grow during the forecast period and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2029?

What would be the compound growth rate witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2019-2029?

What are the key applications in China precision medicine market? What are the major segments of these applications?

What are the major technologies that are employed in the China precision medicine market? Which is the current dominant technology?

Who are the key manufacturers and service providers in the China precision medicine market, and what are their contributions? Moreover, what is the growth potential of each major precision medicine manufacturer and service provider?

The China Precision Medicine market growth is majorly driven by factors such as shifting the significance in medicine from reaction to prevention, government initiatives for the incorporation of precision medicine in China, lowering costs and advancement in sequencing technologies, and surge in underlying direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market in China. However, factors such as fragmented healthcare system in China, a lack of knowledge dissemination for advanced diagnostic capabilities, and a lack of a unified framework for big data integration hamper the overall market growth.



Precision medicine holds immense potential to restructure the healthcare industry. It enables the investigation of various diseases by evaluating the genetic makeup of an individual subject, thereby providing tailored therapeutic treatment to each patient. The multi-faceted approach to patient care involved in the precision medicine allows healthcare providers to avoid adverse drug reactions, improve methods of administration, focus efforts on prevention and earlier intervention, increase treatment options, and most importantly, improve the quality of life.



With China becoming one of the fastest-growing countries to adopt and implement precision medicine on a large-scale basis, primarily due to a genome sequencing boom in the country, this study intends to understand and delve deep into the current scenario as well as the future prospects China holds in becoming a precision medicine juggernaut, globally.



Announcement of the China Precision Medicine Initiative in 2016 has radically changed healthcare regimes in the country, with the renewed focus being directed toward capitalizing the present genome sequencing boom in the country. Further, with the establishment of the China Precision Medicine Cloud by WuXi NextCODE and Huawei, cloud-based genomics is set to be the cornerstone of China's precision medicine revolution.



Research Highlights:

The emergence of several advancements in the precision medicine industry, spear-headed by the insurgence of Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) genetic testing services, has revolutionized health regimes by largely targeting chronic diseases that need to be addressed immediately. With rapid developments taking place at an escalating pace, the industry is consistently evolving to provide more precise care.

In 2018, the applied sciences ecosystem was acknowledged as the major contributor to the China precision medicine market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.64% during the forecast period 2019-2029.

In 2018, the digital health and information technology ecosystem was acknowledged as the fastest-growing ecosystem within the China precision medicine market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.09% during the forecast period 2019-2029.

Oncology is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 12.04% during the forecast period 2019-2029. However, the precision medicine market for cardiology is anticipated to witness the fastest growth of 15.61% during the forecast period 2019-2029.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is currently the largest shareholder in the China precision medicine market. This market dominance is attributed to the company's presence within the market through its expansive product portfolio and due to significant marketing activities.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 100 players in the market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 15 leading companies, market participants, and vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Overview

1.1 Precision Medicine: A Frontier in the Genesis of Patient-centric Medicine

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 The China Precision Medicine Initiative

1.4 Classification of China Precision Medicine Market

1.5 Market Footprint

1.6 Future Potential



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Overview

2.2 Impact Analysis

2.3 Market Drivers

2.3.1 Shifting the Significance in Medicine from Reaction to Prevention

2.3.2 Government Initiatives for the Incorporation of Precision Medicine in China

2.3.3 Lowering Costs and Advancement in Sequencing Technologies

2.3.4 Surge in Underlying Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in China

2.4 Market Restraints

2.4.1 Fragmented Healthcare System in China

2.4.2 Lack of Knowledge Dissemination for Advanced Diagnostic Capabilities

2.4.3 Lack of a Unified Framework for Big Data Integration

2.5 Market Opportunities

2.5.1 Creation of a China-focused Population Database

2.5.2 Growing Demand for Health Security

2.5.3 Stakeholder-focused Strategies to Enable Global Partnerships and Overall Industry Growth in China



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.1.1 Synergistic Activities

3.1.2 Product Approvals

3.1.3 Business Expansion and Funding Activities

3.1.4 Product Launches and Enhancements

3.1.5 Acquisitions

3.2 Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2018

3.3 Growth Share Analysis, 2018



4 Regulatory Framework

4.1 The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)

4.2 Medical Device Regulations - NMPA

4.3 NMPA Medical Device Registration - The Current Scenario



5 China Precision Medicine Market (by Ecosystem), 2018-2029, ($Million)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Applied Sciences

5.2.1 China Precision Medicine Market (by Genomics)

5.2.1.1 China Precision Medicine Market (by Genomics, by Technology)

5.2.1.1.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

5.2.1.1.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

5.2.1.1.3 Genome Editing

5.2.1.1.4 Other Technologies

5.2.2 China Precision Medicine Market (by Pharmacogenomics)

5.2.2.1 China Precision Medicine Market (by Pharmacogenomics, by Services)

5.2.2.2 China Precision Medicine Market (by Pharmacogenomics, by End Users)

5.2.3 China Precision Medicine Market (by Other Applied Sciences)

5.3 Precision Therapeutics

5.3.1 China Precision Medicine Market (by Clinical Trials)

5.3.2 China Precision Medicine Market (by Cell Therapy)

5.3.3 China Precision Medicine Market (by Drug Discovery and Research)

5.3.4 China Precision Medicine Market (by Gene Therapy)

5.4 Digital Health and Information Technology (DHIT)

5.4.1 China Precision Medicine Market (by CDSS)

5.4.2 China Precision Medicine Market (by Big Data Analytics)

5.4.3 China Precision Medicine Market (by IT Infrastructure)

5.4.4 China Precision Medicine Market (by Genome Informatics)

5.4.5 China Precision Medicine Market (by In-silico Informatics)

5.4.6 China Precision Medicine Market (by Mobile Health)

5.5 Precision Diagnostics

5.5.1 China Precision Medicine Market (by Molecular Diagnostics)

5.5.1.1 China Precision Medicine Market (by NIPT)

5.5.1.2 China Precision Medicine Market (by Companion Diagnostics)

5.5.1.3 China Precision Medicine Market (by Liquid Biopsy)

5.5.1.4 China Precision Medicine Market (by Other Molecular Diagnostics)

5.5.2 China Precision Medicine Market (by Medical Imaging)

5.5.2.1 China Precision Medicine Market (by Image Analytics)

5.5.2.2 China Precision Medicine Market (by Imaging CAD)



6 China Precision Medicine Market (by Application), 2018-2029, ($Million)

6.1 Overview

6.2 China Precision Medicine Market (by Oncology)

6.3 China Precision Medicine Market (by Infectious Diseases)

6.4 China Precision Medicine Market (by Neurology/Psychiatry)

6.5 China Precision Medicine Market (by Lifestyle and Endocrinology)

6.6 China Precision Medicine Market (by Cardiology)

6.7 China Precision Medicine Market (by Gastroenterology)

6.8 Other Applications



7 Company Profiles



Agena Biosciences, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Berry Genomics Co., Ltd.

Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co., Ltd

Danaher Corporation

DiaCarta Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Illumina, Inc.

Novogene Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.

Shuwen Biotech Co. Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.

Xiamen Aide Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd.

Chengdu 23Mofang Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

23Mofang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. iCarbonX Group Limited

WeGene

