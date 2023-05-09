China Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Report 2023

DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market (value terms) in China increased at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2018-2022. Over the forecast period of 2023 to 2027, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 8.9%, increasing from US$282.11 billion in 2022 to reach US$437.29 billion by 2027.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in China.

With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.

Report Highlights

Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card and digital wallet industry in China .

. Digital wallet segments: Provides value, volume and average value per transaction across 5 key spend categories in digital wallet. This includes retail, travel, entertainment and gaming, restaurant, and recharge and bill payment.

Open loop and closed loop prepaid cards: market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities 13 open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.

Scope

China Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

China Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

China Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

China Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

China Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

China Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

By Age Group

By Income Group

By Gender

China General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

China - Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card

By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail Consumer Segment

By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

China Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

China Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

China Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

China Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

China Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

China Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

China Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

China Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

China Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

China Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

China Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast



