China Probiotics E-commerce (Tmall & Taobao) Market Data Report 2022-2023

The analyst acquires product level data for each platform on a weekly basis, including sales volume, price, promotion, brand, store, link and other available information, and aggregates it by month. All the data is carefully processed, classified and tagged with a selection of over 4000 brands, functions, ingredients, target users, formats, packaging, and country of origin labels.

You will be able to access the data through Qlik Sense, a powerful web-tool that gives you access to the data to explore trends and market drivers, and deep dive into brands, companies, stores, segments and product details. This is facilitated by four select dashboards which include Segments, Executive Summary, Performance Drivers and Category Details. All dashboards can be filtered through the main filters or based on your search and selections across dashboards.

Segments dashboard: Easily see the performance over time of your category and sub-categories and explore ingredients, function, format and other trends.

Executive Summary dashboard: Provides brand performance at a glance. Always have key metrics at your fingertips and understand how the market and competitors are changing.

Performance Drivers dashboard: Your cheat-sheet for all things brands. Expands upon the Executive Summary with more details. Understand who wins and who loses and what pricing strategy your competitors are driving.

Category Detail dashboard: Explore parent companies, brands, stores and individual items in detail. Product level information includes product name, store, price, volume, value, platform link, etc.

Data reporting in other forms, such as monthly Excels, dedicated reports, API access are available as upgrades upon request.

Monthly data for the respective category and subcategory (if available):

Product Name

Shop Name

Price

Sales Volume

Sales Value

Platform

URL

Tags - Brand

Function

Ingredient

Country of Origin

Format

Package

Target User

Web portal to access data with following dashboards:

Segments

Executive Summary

Performance Drivers

Category Detail

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

By-Health

H&H

Wonderlab

Tongren Tang

Biogaia Ab

Renhe Group Co. Ltd.

I-Health

Mom's Garden

Innophos

Nestle

Nutrition Care

Beijing Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Umeta

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited

Dipro

Jzjt

Shandong Sibote Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Sun Seasons Health Ltd

Dayeonsu

Bayer

Genmont

Esmond Natural

Lacto-Fit

Shuzhong

Aoteshuer

Allnature Pharm

Homecare

Cqshq

Wxyz

Purmeo

Chr. Hansen

Xiuzheng Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

Zi Mei Tang

Nutrimexx

Ruo Xiao Jie

Monpellerin

Nemans

Clinicians

Life Extension

Sen Xia Ren Dan

Ausnutria

Baby Care

Azo

China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Xiangyun Yansong

Aotu Technology Limited

Isdg

Swanson

Mega Max

Mei Hua

Conba

Wanglaoji

Pandorababy

Yi Ke Jing

Jiangxi Luma Health Industry Co. Ltd.

Bio-E Australia

Bright Dairy

Childlife

Folotto

Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd

Ke-99Lacto

Morinaga

Vissjian

Hua Yuan

Exquisite Energy ( Hangzhou ) Technology Co. Ltd.

) Technology Co. Ltd. Kuihua

Vytalogy Wellness

Good Health

Alticor

Fancl

Meiji

Sunplus Biotechnology ( Shanghai ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. Jamieson Wellness

Onlly

Yingjili

Unichi

Flora

Sine

Newliann

Xiuyisheng

