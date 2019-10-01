China Rapid Finance Announces Change of Auditor

SHANGHAI, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) ("XRF" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Haoxin Certified Public Accountants Company, Ltd. ("Haoxin"), a member firm of TGS Global, as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

Haoxin replaces PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP ("PwC"), which previously was the independent registered public accounting firm for XRF. The appointment of Haoxin has been approved by both the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company. XRF's intention is to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 on or before November 15, 2019.

The reports of PwC on the consolidated financial statements of XRF and its subsidiaries as of and for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2017 did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, nor were they qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to PwC for its professionalism and quality of services rendered to the Company over the past years.

Safe Harbor Statement

About China Rapid Finance Limited

China Rapid Finance (NYSE: XRF) is a leading fin-tech company that offers an award-winning microcredit platform and one of China's largest online consumer finance marketplaces. XRF utilizes its proprietary, mobile-first technology to select consumers for its institutional clients. XRF was founded by Dr. Zane Wang, who has decades of consumer credit industry experience in the U.S. and China. For more information, please visit http://ir.crfchina.com.

About Haoxin Certified Public Accountants Co., Ltd

Haoxin Certified Public Accountants Co., Ltd., founded in 2005, is registered with the PCAOB and is a member of TGS Global, which is a top 25 international network (https://tgs-global.com). Haoxin has more than 50 CPA, CPV, CTA, CIA and EC professionals, including six partners, with more than 15 years of professional experience in accounting, auditing, tax advice, financial management, investing and financial consulting and asset evaluation. For more information, please visit http://www.haoxincpa.com.

