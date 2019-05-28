China Rapid Finance Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives

SHANGHAI, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has commenced a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, which could result in a merger or sale of the Company or other transaction involving the Company or its assets. XRF is engaged in formal discussions with several parties that have expressed interest in a potential transaction.

The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that any transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not intend to disclose developments relating to its strategic review unless and until the Board of Directors has approved a specific agreement or transaction or has terminated its review of strategic alternatives.

Zane Wang, Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer said, "The current regulatory environment for P2P lending platforms is creating substantial challenges, both for XRF and the industry as a whole. Many industry participants are considering partnerships, mergers, and other alternatives to bolster their businesses and ensure their long-term viability. We too are engaged in formal discussions that we believe can result in a strengthening of our competitive position."

The Company reiterated that it will continue to endeavor to file its Annual Report and restated quarterly reports in a timely manner. Also, the Company intends to return to compliance with the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") Continued Listing requirement by curing the stock price deficiency within the applicable cure period. As required, the Company has notified the NYSE of its intent to cure. During this period, the Company's American Depositary Shares will continue to be traded on the NYSE, subject to compliance with other NYSE continued listing requirements. The NYSE notification does not affect the Company's business operations or its Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements and does not conflict with or cause an event of default under any of the Company's material agreements.

