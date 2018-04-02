China Rapid Finance Executives Selected to Speak at LendIt Fintech USA 2018

Dr. Zane Wang, Chief Executive Officer, Founder and Chairman, who has over 20 years of experience in credit analysis, will deliver keynote remarks about "When Credit Decisioning Meets Artificial Intelligence."

Joseph Wang, the company's Chief Strategy Officer, and Thomas Wang, Director of Data and Science Analytics, will also speak as panelists on the topics of "China's Top Fintech Companies and How They Lead the Innovations" and "Speed Matters: Making Real Time Credit Decisions", respectively.

"We are honored to be a part of the exchange of insights and innovations that will drive fintech forward globally," said Dr. Zane Wang. "LendIt Fintech is an important annual industry event. Since last year's conference, China Rapid Finance has gone public in the US market and has continued its role as an industry leader in finding creative and efficient ways to serve China's underbanked consumer population while promoting a healthy, stable and vibrant lending marketplace."

China Rapid Finance has also received industry recognition as a finalist for the LendIt Fintech Industry Global Award for "Excellence in Financial Inclusion", and was the only China-based company to receive a nomination in this top category. The award honors the company that made the biggest difference in expanding access to financial services in new and innovative ways. China Rapid Finance was selected as a finalist out of hundreds of candidates worldwide. The winner will be announced at the Awards Show and Dinner on April 10th in San Francisco.

China Rapid Finance will network and collaborate with industry peers while exhibiting its business model and proprietary technologies at booth 1625.

About China Rapid Finance

China Rapid Finance operates a leading online consumer finance marketplace in China, facilitating millions of loans annually. The Company deploys machine learning and proprietary decisioning technology to facilitate affordable digital credit for one of the world's largest untapped consumer credit markets: China's 500 million emerging mobile-active consumers. China Rapid Finance operates a pure play marketplace, and does not take credit risk. The Company utilizes its proprietary, mobile-first technology to efficiently select creditworthy consumers for its platform. We facilitate smaller, shorter-term initial loans to these qualified consumers and then enable larger, longer-term loans for repeat borrowers who demonstrate positive credit behavior. This differentiated strategy positions the platform to attract and retain high quality consumers who generate significant customer lifetime value. China Rapid Finance was founded by Dr. Zane Wang, who has decades of international. For more information, please visit http://chinarapidfinance.investorroom.com.

About LendIt Fintech

LendIt Fintech is a recognized global internet finance industry leader, founded in New York in 2013. It aims to gather industry elites to discuss and explore latest trends in the development of international financial technology. LendIt Fintech has become the largest event in financial services innovation as it hosts three annual conferences, LendIt Fintech USA, LendIt Fintech Europe, and Lang Di Fintech, along with dozens of complementary online and in-person industry events. LendIt also owns and operates one of the world's leading industry educational channels, Lend Academy.

