China Rapid Finance Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

China Rapid Finance operates a leading online consumer finance marketplace in China, facilitating millions of loans annually. The Company deploys machine learning and proprietary decisioning technology to facilitate affordable digital credit for one of the world's largest untapped consumer credit markets: China's 500 million emerging mobile-active consumers. China Rapid Finance operates a pure play marketplace, and does not take credit risk. The Company utilizes its proprietary, mobile-first technology to efficiently select creditworthy consumers for its platform. China Rapid Finance facilitates smaller, shorter-term initial loans to these qualified consumers and then enables larger, longer-term loans for repeat borrowers who demonstrate positive credit behavior. This differentiated strategy positions the platform to attract and retain high quality consumers who generate significant customer lifetime value. China Rapid Finance was founded by Dr. Zane Wang, who has decades of consumer credit experience in the U.S. and China, and is governed by a global board of directors. For more information, please visit http://ChinaRapidFinance.InvestorRoom.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

In China:

China Rapid Finance

Joseph Wang

Tel: +86 (21) 6032-5999

Email: IR@crfchina.com



Gary T. Dvorchak, CFA

Tel: +86 (138) 1079-1480

Email: gary@blueshirtgroup.com



In US:

Gretchen Lium

Tel: +1 (303) 638-9185

Email: Gretchen@irresults.com

