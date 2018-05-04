China Rapid Finance Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHANGHAI, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China Rapid Finance Limited ("China Rapid Finance" or the "Company") (NYSE: XRF), operator of one of China's largest consumer lending marketplaces, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2018. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ChinaRapidFinance.InvestorRoom.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
About China Rapid Finance
China Rapid Finance operates a leading online consumer finance marketplace in China, facilitating millions of loans annually. The Company deploys machine learning and proprietary decisioning technology to facilitate affordable digital credit for one of the world's largest untapped consumer credit markets: China's 500 million emerging mobile-active consumers. China Rapid Finance operates a pure play marketplace, and does not take credit risk. The Company utilizes its proprietary, mobile-first technology to efficiently select creditworthy consumers for its platform. China Rapid Finance facilitates smaller, shorter-term initial loans to these qualified consumers and then enables larger, longer-term loans for repeat borrowers who demonstrate positive credit behavior. This differentiated strategy positions the platform to attract and retain high quality consumers who generate significant customer lifetime value. China Rapid Finance was founded by Dr. Zane Wang, who has decades of consumer credit experience in the U.S. and China, and is governed by a global board of directors. For more information, please visit http://ChinaRapidFinance.InvestorRoom.com.
Investor Relations Contacts:
In China:
China Rapid Finance
Joseph Wang
Tel: +86 (21) 6032-5999
Email: IR@crfchina.com
Gary T. Dvorchak, CFA
Tel: +86 (138) 1079-1480
Email: gary@blueshirtgroup.com
In US:
Gretchen Lium
Tel: +1 (303) 638-9185
Email: Gretchen@irresults.com
