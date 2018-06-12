China Rapid Finance to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on June 14, 2018

China Rapid Finance

11:39 ET

SHANGHAI, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China Rapid Finance Limited ("China Rapid Finance" or the "Company") (NYSE: XRF), operator of one of China's largest consumer lending marketplaces, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2018 financial results on Friday, June 15, 2018 before market opens. China Rapid Finance will hold a conference call on Friday, June 15, 2018 at 8:00 am Eastern Time or 8:00 pm Beijing Time to discuss the financial results for the first quarter 2018. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International:

+1-412-902-4272

United States Toll Free: 

+1-888-346-8982

China Toll Free:  

4001-201203

Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-905945

Conference ID: 

China Rapid Finance call

The replay will be accessible through June 22, 2018 by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 

10121011

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the China Rapid Finance's investor relations website at http://chinarapidfinance.investorroom.com/

About China Rapid Finance

China Rapid Finance operates a leading online consumer finance marketplace in China, facilitating millions of loans annually. The Company deploys machine learning and proprietary decision technology to facilitate affordable digital credit for one of the world's largest untapped consumer credit markets: China's 500 million emerging mobile-active consumers. China Rapid Finance operates a pure play marketplace, and does not take credit risk. The Company utilizes its proprietary, mobile-first technology to efficiently select creditworthy consumers for its platform. China Rapid Finance facilitates smaller, shorter-term initial loans to these qualified consumers and then enables larger, longer-term loans for repeat borrowers who demonstrate positive credit behavior. This differentiated strategy positions the platform to attract and retain high quality consumers who generate significant customer lifetime value. China Rapid Finance was founded by Dr. Zane Wang, who has decades of consumer credit experience in the U.S. and China, and is governed by a global board of directors. For more information, please visit http://ChinaRapidFinance.InvestorRoom.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

In China:

China Rapid Finance  
Joseph Wang 
Tel: +86 (21) 6032-5999 
Email: IR@crfchina.com

Or

The Blueshirt Group 
Gary T. Dvorchak, CFA 
Tel: +86 (138) 1079-1480 
Email: gary@blueshirtgroup.com

In US:

The Blueshirt Group 
Ralph Fong 
Tel: +1 (415) 489-2195
Email: ralph@blueshirtgroup.com

