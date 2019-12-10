China Rapid Finance will Announce 2019 Nine Months Unaudited Financial Results on December 16, 2019

SHANGHAI, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) ("XRF" or "the Company"), one of China's leading fintech companies, today announced that it will announce its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 on December 16, 2019, which will bring the company filing status to current.

Conference Call

XRF's management will host an investor conference call on December 16, 2019 at 8:00 am, the U.S. Eastern Standard Time (9:00 pm on December 16, Beijing Time), the management will discuss the 9-month financial results, and our strategy, projects, and the business outlook.

The dial-in details for the conference call will be distributed in the announcement on December 16, 2019.

About China Rapid Finance

China Rapid Finance (NYSE: XRF) is a leading fintech company that offers award-winning decisioning technology and marketing services that addresses China's growing consumer credit market. The Company utilizes its proprietary technology and 18 years of experience to provide its services. The Company is establishing partnerships and is currently developing strategic alternatives and new businesses in financial technology, marketing services and portfolio management. For more information, please visit http://ir.crfchina.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to regain compliance with NYSE continued listing standards, unexpected difficulties in the Company's pursuit of its goals and strategies; the unexpected developments, including slow growth, in the consumer lending market; reduced demand for, and market acceptance of, the Company's products and services; difficulties keeping and strengthening relationships with borrowers or investors; difficulties of expanding data and channel partnerships, potentially costly servicing activities; competition in the consumer lending market; PRC governmental regulations and policies; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where the Company provides products and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's reports filed with, or furnished to, the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this announcement and in the attachments is as of the date of this announcement, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

