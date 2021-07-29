China Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) Markets 2021-2025 - Developed by Shenyang Sansheng Pharmaceutical Used to Treat Thrombocytopenia Caused by Chemotherapy

DUBLIN, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO), developed by Shenyang Sansheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., was approved for marketing in China in 2005 and used to treat thrombocytopenia caused by chemotherapy. It was approved for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in 2010. In 2017, it was included in the National Medical Insurance Drug List of Western Medicine Partial Medical Insurance Category B. By 2020, Shenyang Sansheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is the only manufacturer in China's rhTPO market.



According to the market research, the sales value of rhTPO in the Chinese market has increased year by year from 2016 to 2020. In 2020, due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the overall diagnosis and treatment services of hospitals in China, its sales growth has slowed, but the sales value of rhTPO in the Chinese market still reached CNY1.3 billion, and the CAGR was 32.44% in 2016 to 2020.



The analyst expects that with the effective relief of the COVID-19 epidemic in 2021-2025, the sales of rhTPO will increase. In addition, the cancer incidence rate in China has maintained an annual increase of about 3.9% in the past 10 years. Therefore, the sales volume of rhTPO used to treat cancer and other chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia will increase with the increase in the number of cancer patients. At the same time, TPIAO's patent has expired, and many companies in China have applied for approval for clinical trials of generic drugs. It is expected that new manufacturers will join the rhTPO market in the next five years, and sales will grow in the future.



Topics Covered:

The impact of COVID-19 on China's Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) market

Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) market Sales value of China's Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) 2016-2020

Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) 2016-2020 Competitive landscape of China's Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) market

Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) market Prices of Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) in China

Prices of Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) in China by regions and manufacturers

by regions and manufacturers Analysis of factors affecting the development of China's Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) market

Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) market Prospect of China's Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) market from 2021 to 2025

Key Topics Covered:



1 Relevant Concepts of Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO)

1.1 Indications for Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO)

1.2 Development of Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin in China

1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin sales in China



2 Sales of Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin in China, 2016-2020

2.1 Sales Value of Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region

2.3 Sales of Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin by Dosage Form in China, 2016-2020

2.3.1 Injection

2.3.2 Analysis of Other Dosage Forms



3 Analysis of Major Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin Manufacturers in China, 2016-2020

3.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin Manufacturers

3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume

3.2 Shenyang Sansheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of TPIAO (Shenyang Sansheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin) in China



4 Prices of Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin for Different Manufacturers in China, 2020-2021

4.1 Shenyang Sansheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (TPIAO)

4.2 Analysis of Other Enterprises



5 Prospect of Chinese Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin drug Market, 2021-2025

5.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin Market Development

5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin Market

5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities

5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges

5.2 Forecast on Market Size

5.3 Forecast on Market Trend



Companies Mentioned

Shenyang Sansheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

