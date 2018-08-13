China recorded total lot release volume of 64.11 million bottles of blood products in 2016, representing a year-on-year rise of 20.4%

LONDON, August 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The blood product industry in China develops under stimulation of industry policies and downstream demand. The country recorded total lot release volume of 64.11 million bottles of blood products in 2016, representing a year-on-year rise of 20.4%. After high growth in 2016, the lot release decelerated in 2017 due to two-invoice system (one invoicing for "from pharmaceutical company to primary dealer", and the other invoicing for "from dealers to hospitals") with full-year quantity standing at 64.29 million bottles, being on a par with the year-ago level.







Human albumin registered lot release volume of 38.95 million bottles and human immunoglobulin (pH4) for intravenous injection 10.07 million bottles in 2017, down 0.9% and 7.5% from a year ago, respectively, largely due to a slow-down in lot release caused by failure of Gansu Institute of Biological Products in disclosing data on lot release volume of blood products and two-invoice system. Meanwhile, the lot release volume of human prothrombin complex, human hepatitis B immunoglobulin (pH4) for intravenous injection, and human rabies immunoglobulin soared by 26.8%, 46.7% and 36.8%, respectively.







There are over 30 blood product manufacturers in a less concentrated industry in China. Among them, China Biologic Products, Hualan Biological Engineering, Shanghai RAAS Blood Products and Beijing Tiantan Biological Products are more competitive, as they have richer blood product lines and adequate supply of raw materials from plasma stations.







In the future, China's blood product industry will head for the following three aspects:







1. Faster industry integration, higher concentration: over the years, the rising number of M&A cases among Chinese blood product companies gave a boost to industry integration and concentration.







2. Plasma collection volume and number of plasma stations determine position in industry: number of plasma stations has a direct impact on collection volume, and raw material supply of companies directly hinges on collection volume. In current stage, Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd. has completed assets restructuring, and is hopefully to be the bellwether of the industry for it boasts 49 plasma stations, ranking first in the industry.







3. Companies' more input on research and development of new products is a boon for higher utilization of plasma: Chinese blood product companies are now racing to develop new products, with the aims of stronger comprehensive strength and higher utilization of plasma to reduce waste.







The report highlights the following:



Analysis on development of China blood product industry, including policies, status quo, market structure, supply & demand, market size and competitive landscape;



Analysis on market segments of China blood product industry, covering human albumin, human immunoglobulin (pH4) for intravenous injection, blood coagulation factor VIII, hepatitis B human immunoglobulin, human immunoglobulin, human prothrombin complex and the like;



Analysis on 15 blood product enterprises, including operation, revenue structure, gross margin, R & D investment, blood product business and development strategy;



Summary & forecast and trends.







