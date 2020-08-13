China Renaissance Congratulates Beike On Its Landmark IPO

China Renaissance Served As Joint Underwriter

HONG KONG, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Renaissance Holdings Limited ("China Renaissance", stock code: 1911.HK) today congratulated KE Holdings Inc. ("Beike" or the "Company") (NYSE: BEKE), China's largest online and offline housing transactions and services platform, on its successful initial public offering ("IPO") on the New York Stock Exchange. Beike priced its IPO at US$20.00 per American depositary share ("ADS"), which was above its US$17.00 to US$19.00 price range. The offering raised approximately US$2.44 billion, that includes the over-allotment option, giving Beike a total market value of US$23.3 billion. China Renaissance acted as a joint underwriter for this transaction.

According to Beike's IPO prospectus, the Company generated a gross transaction value ("GTV") of RMB2,128 billion (US$301 billion) on its platform in 2019, making it China's largest housing transactions and services platform, and the second largest commerce platform across all industries. As of 30 June 2020, Beike's platform had over 260 real estate brokerage brands, over 42,000 community-centric stores and over 456,000 agents across 103 economically vibrant cities in China.

Fan Bao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of China Renaissance and Founding Partner of Huaxing Growth Capital said: "Today is undoubtedly a historic day for Beike, and China Renaissance is pleased to have played an important role in Beike's success. Beike has successfully transformed China's housing transactions and services industry by creating an unparalleled platform that offers online and offline services. China Renaissance is honored to serve as the exclusive financial institution that has supported Beike throughout the different stages of its financial lifecycle – from investment to IPO underwriting. As a Beike investor, I am confident that under the continued leadership of Zuo Hui and his visionary management team, Beike's greatest chapters lie ahead as it achieves new business milestones, and make the impossible possible. As Beike's long-time partner, we look forward to continuing to work with Beike and other great companies to do the right thing even in difficult times, and to deliver lasting value."

China Renaissance has a long-term partnership with Beike and supported the Company throughout its development. China Renaissance's Huaxing Growth Capital invested RMB6 billion in Beike's Series B and B+ financing rounds in 2016, before making subsequent investments in the Company's Series C and D financing rounds. Acting as one of the lead underwriters for Beike's IPO, China Renaissance brought in a large number of high-quality long-term investors and hedge funds for the Company, contributing significantly to Beike's successful listing. China Renaissance has provided full support to Beike throughout its IPO by offering its in-depth industry know-how, high-quality execution capabilities, diversified product matrix and comprehensive coverage of global investors.

SOURCE China Renaissance Holdings Limited