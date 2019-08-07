China Renaissance Hires Ou WANG as Strategy Consultant

BEIJING, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Renaissance Holdings Limited ("China Renaissance" or the "Company"; stock code: 1911.HK) announced today the appointment of Mr. Ou WANG as Strategy Consultant to the Company and concurrently, as Board Director of Huajing Securities, the Company's mainland China-focused investment banking subsidiary. Mr. Wang will support development of the investment management business, provide strategic advice to deal teams, and engage in strategy development and operational management for Huajing Securities. He will report to Mr. Fan BAO, Chairman and CEO of China Renaissance.

Mr. WANG brings a deep understanding of the operations and trends across the spectrum of global private investment gained from his nearly 20 years of experience and focus in the fields of financial regulation and private equity investment.

Prior to joining China Renaissance, Mr. WANG was Head of Private Equity Investment for China Investment Corporation ("CIC"), in charge of the private equity and private credit investment business. During his tenure, CIC invested in over 100 private equity funds and private equity credit funds worldwide, as well as completed direct investments in a number of significant deals. Mr. WANG was responsible for improving the overall business structure of CIC's private equity and private credit investment business, and enhancing the institutionalized operational capability of CIC. Previously, Mr. WANG worked for the China Securities Regulatory Commission for 13 years, during which he served in a variety of roles, including researcher at the Research Center, deputy director of the Institutional Supervision Office, and deputy director of Innovative Business Supervision. Earlier in his career, Mr. WANG worked for a Fortune 500 company and Wall Street investment banks in the United States.

Commenting on Mr. WANG joining China Renaissance, Mr. Fan BAO said: "We are very pleased to have such a senior professional as Mr. WANG joining our team, with his abundant experience in both research and practice in private equity investment. I appreciate his unique insights regarding the logic and laws of the securities industry, his global investment horizon, as well as his achievements in institutionalized capital operations and asset allocation management. Committed to becoming a world-class financial institution, China Renaissance is embracing the robust development of its three core businesses: investment banking, investment management and Huajing Securities. I believe that Mr. WANG will bring new and dynamic energy to the Company's overall business development. In this new role, Mr. WANG will help integrate the Company's internal and external resources, and position us to the capital markets at home and abroad through a more efficient and rigorous approach."

Mr. Ou WANG said: "It is my honor to join the China Renaissance family. I am pleased to share my experiences accumulated over the past 30 years with the team and contribute to the Company's continued development."

