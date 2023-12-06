China Resets Tourism Button with New "Nihao China" Branding

News provided by

China National Tourist Office, Los Angeles

06 Dec, 2023, 11:02 ET

--China National Tourist Office in Los Angeles Promotes "Nihao China" at a Major U.S. Travel Industry Conference—

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The China National Tourist Office in Los Angeles (CNTO) caps its multicity campaign to promote the organization's recent global "Nihao China" rebranding by hosting an all-member luncheon at the 2023 United States Tour Operators Association Annual Conference & Marketplace (USTOA) on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the JW Marriott Live in downtown Los Angeles.  The yearly five-day conference is the only travel industry event in the United States that brings together top North American travel companies, tourism suppliers and destinations from around the world in an exclusive setting.

Continue Reading
Nihao China
Nihao China
Consul General Shaochun Guo of the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Los Angeles (center) and Dawei Wu, Director, China National Tourist Office in Los Angeles (far right) are joined by Bob Drumm, Chairman & CEO, Alexander & Roberts (far left); Terry Dale, President & CEO, USTOA (left) and Dana Santucci, USTOA Chairman, Executive Vice President, EF Educational Tours (right) at the Dec 5th CNTO-hosted luncheon of the 2023 USTOA Annual Conference & Marketplace.
Consul General Shaochun Guo of the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Los Angeles (center) and Dawei Wu, Director, China National Tourist Office in Los Angeles (far right) are joined by Bob Drumm, Chairman & CEO, Alexander & Roberts (far left); Terry Dale, President & CEO, USTOA (left) and Dana Santucci, USTOA Chairman, Executive Vice President, EF Educational Tours (right) at the Dec 5th CNTO-hosted luncheon of the 2023 USTOA Annual Conference & Marketplace.

"Our 'Nihao China' campaign is a message of welcome to all travelers. All pandemic travel restrictions have been lifted and U.S. and Chinese carriers have gradually resumed their flights and frequencies between cities in the United States and China.  Our partnership with USTOA and its members is especially important in making China a top-of-mind destination in 2024 and beyond." Dawei Wu, CNTO Los Angeles director, stated.

Consul General Guo Shaochun of the Chinese Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Los Angeles unveiled the 'Nihao China' logo featuring a stylized image of China's iconic

giant panda to more than 600 registered guests at the sold-out event.  "Nihao" is Chinese for welcome.  At the luncheon, CNTO showed a short video highlighting China's stunning scenery and distributed a glossy flyer listing the top reasons China is a must-visit for all travelers.

A destination like no other, China is a tapestry of time-honored traditions throbbing in perfect harmony with cutting-edge technology.  It's a place where soaring skyscrapers blend seamlessly with centuries old palaces.  Where deities and dragons roam and lions dance to chase away bad spirits. Where cormorants fish and sand dunes sing. 

As the world's oldest continuous civilization, China's splendid history and culture spans more than 5,000 years.  It has birthed ancient inventions and engineering feats that have benefited humankind for generations.  The compass, papermaking, printing, gunpowder, acupuncture, silk, porcelain, mechanical clock, and many other life-transforming innovations originated in China.  Several of these inventions are considered as among a myriad of China's invaluable contributions to world civilization.  Even ice cream, everybody's summer favorite, was invented in China.

In the world of gastronomic glitterati, China is a top favorite for the effortless elegance of its palate-pleasing flavors. Chinese cuisine seduces everyone's taste buds with the perfect balance of the spicy notes of Sichuan peppercorn, sweet plums, and a symphony of salty, sour, and bitter tastes.  Never to miss dishes include Beijing's eponymous melt-in-your mouth Peking Duck, Shanghai's soup dumpling and seasonal hairy crab, Chongqing's hotpot, and Guangzhou's bite-sized dim sum, famously endeared for their farm to table freshness and subtle flavor.

The reasons to visit China are as vast as the country itself.  Whether one is a foodie or techie, a history buff or a hopeless romantic, this land of legend and lore has it all in spades. 

For more information, please contact the China National Tourist Office in Los Angeles at (818) 545-7507 or via email to [email protected]

Contact:  Dawei Wu
[email protected]
818-545-7507 

SOURCE China National Tourist Office, Los Angeles

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.