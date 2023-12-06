China Resets Tourism Button with New "Nihao China" Branding

--China National Tourist Office in Los Angeles Promotes "Nihao China" at a Major U.S. Travel Industry Conference—

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The China National Tourist Office in Los Angeles (CNTO) caps its multicity campaign to promote the organization's recent global "Nihao China" rebranding by hosting an all-member luncheon at the 2023 United States Tour Operators Association Annual Conference & Marketplace (USTOA) on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the JW Marriott Live in downtown Los Angeles. The yearly five-day conference is the only travel industry event in the United States that brings together top North American travel companies, tourism suppliers and destinations from around the world in an exclusive setting.

Nihao China Consul General Shaochun Guo of the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Los Angeles (center) and Dawei Wu, Director, China National Tourist Office in Los Angeles (far right) are joined by Bob Drumm, Chairman & CEO, Alexander & Roberts (far left); Terry Dale, President & CEO, USTOA (left) and Dana Santucci, USTOA Chairman, Executive Vice President, EF Educational Tours (right) at the Dec 5th CNTO-hosted luncheon of the 2023 USTOA Annual Conference & Marketplace.

"Our 'Nihao China' campaign is a message of welcome to all travelers. All pandemic travel restrictions have been lifted and U.S. and Chinese carriers have gradually resumed their flights and frequencies between cities in the United States and China. Our partnership with USTOA and its members is especially important in making China a top-of-mind destination in 2024 and beyond." Dawei Wu, CNTO Los Angeles director, stated.

Consul General Guo Shaochun of the Chinese Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Los Angeles unveiled the 'Nihao China' logo featuring a stylized image of China's iconic

giant panda to more than 600 registered guests at the sold-out event. "Nihao" is Chinese for welcome. At the luncheon, CNTO showed a short video highlighting China's stunning scenery and distributed a glossy flyer listing the top reasons China is a must-visit for all travelers.

A destination like no other, China is a tapestry of time-honored traditions throbbing in perfect harmony with cutting-edge technology. It's a place where soaring skyscrapers blend seamlessly with centuries old palaces. Where deities and dragons roam and lions dance to chase away bad spirits. Where cormorants fish and sand dunes sing.

As the world's oldest continuous civilization, China's splendid history and culture spans more than 5,000 years. It has birthed ancient inventions and engineering feats that have benefited humankind for generations. The compass, papermaking, printing, gunpowder, acupuncture, silk, porcelain, mechanical clock, and many other life-transforming innovations originated in China. Several of these inventions are considered as among a myriad of China's invaluable contributions to world civilization. Even ice cream, everybody's summer favorite, was invented in China.

In the world of gastronomic glitterati, China is a top favorite for the effortless elegance of its palate-pleasing flavors. Chinese cuisine seduces everyone's taste buds with the perfect balance of the spicy notes of Sichuan peppercorn, sweet plums, and a symphony of salty, sour, and bitter tastes. Never to miss dishes include Beijing's eponymous melt-in-your mouth Peking Duck, Shanghai's soup dumpling and seasonal hairy crab, Chongqing's hotpot, and Guangzhou's bite-sized dim sum, famously endeared for their farm to table freshness and subtle flavor.

The reasons to visit China are as vast as the country itself. Whether one is a foodie or techie, a history buff or a hopeless romantic, this land of legend and lore has it all in spades.

For more information, please contact the China National Tourist Office in Los Angeles at (818) 545-7507 or via email to [email protected].

Contact: Dawei Wu

[email protected]

818-545-7507

SOURCE China National Tourist Office, Los Angeles