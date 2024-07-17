China Review Studio Release Docu-series "Correspondence With Xi" for Broadcast Internationally

Using letters as the medium, the docu-series tell the "Chinese stories in the new era" experienced by five people at home and abroad.

BEIJING, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Review Studio released a series of short videos named "Correspondence With Xi" (5 minutes x 3 episodes) on social media platforms. Using letters as the medium, the series tell the "Chinese stories in the new era" experienced by five people at home and abroad.

The series interviews five characters, including William N. Brown, a foreign professor at the School of Management of Xiamen University; Joshua Dominick, a foreign youth representative of the "Global Young Leaders Dialogue" program; Mahedi Hassan Sunny, an international student at Peking University; Xiang Hua, a teacher at Beijing Institute of Technology, and Li Ruoqi, a staff at the Western Returned Scholars Association in Beijing, to showcase the "Chinese stories in the new era" and tell the real China stories to the world through what they have seen, heard and felt.

