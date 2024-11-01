China-Serbia friendship forever, Jiujiang love of Serbian soccer coach

News provided by

Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)

Nov 01, 2024, 22:00 ET

JIUJIANG, China, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): Marko Joksimovic is a football coach from Serbia. He came to Jiujiang, Jiangxi ten months ago to teach children football at a school. He shared that Jiujiang is a wonderful city and the people there are good and warm. "Everyone I met at school, they showed me love, I felt so welcome."

Of course, during the training, there were difficulties. During the first two months, when he was trying to bond with the kids, it didn't go well at first. But soon they found a way and both sides got what they wanted. "As a coach, I want certain things and I want them to improve."

From the banks of the Danube in Serbia to the foot of Lushan in Jiujiang, China, Marko Joksimovic has experienced a heartwarming time in this marvelous city. Ten fleeting months have passed, and Marko is soon to bid farewell to his children. Jiujiang will always welcome him, just as the tree of Sino-Serbian friendship stays evergreen. Let's say it once more together: See you again, Marko.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bXg-v0SMO4g

SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)

