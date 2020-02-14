China Set to Dominate the Global Chromatography Resin Market to 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chromatography Resin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Natural Polymer, Synthetic Polymer), By Technique (Ion Exchange, Affinity), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China is expected to continue its dominance in the global chromatography resin market, as it is the largest consumer of chromatography resin in the Asia Pacific. India has witnessed a massive acceleration in economic growth in recent years owing to various financial initiatives and reforms such as 'Make in India', encouraging domestic manufacturing. This factor is anticipated to bode well for regional product demand in the forthcoming years.



Purolite Corp., a leading player in the chromatography resin market, is focusing on developing new and enhanced resins, which can further be used for continuous production. With a view to expand its operations in the Asia Pacific and to leverage the cost of operating in an emerging economy, the company has set up a manufacturing facility in China and is focusing on establishing its dominance in the country.



There have been developments in chromatography tools, in terms of capacity and flow velocity that have led to higher productivity. However, market players have not been able to achieve continuous robust production. These tools are anticipated to undergo further development and to achieve even higher productivity.



Key findings from the report:

North America is expected to remain a key region likely to drive the growth of the chromatography resin market. The U.S. has been enjoying robust growth due to the strong government spending in the research and development activities

The economic performance of Asia Pacific is projected to witness improvement as major economies, such as China and India are likely to ramp up investments in chemical and pharmaceutical sectors

Demand for natural resin is growing in several industries on account of its low cost and high functionality and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the forthcoming years, propelling the market growth

Key market players engage in mergers and acquisitions as one of the major growth strategies. For instance, in March 2016 , Thermo Fisher acquired Affymetrix to expand its genetic analysis, bioscience, and diagnostic equipment product portfolio

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market segmentation

3.2 Penetration & growth prospect mapping, 2014-2025

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.4 Regulatory framework

3.5 Technology overview

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.7 Key opportunities prioritized

3.8 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Chromatography Resin Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Type Movement analysis, 2018 & 2025

4.2 Global Chromatography Resin demand by type, 2018 - 2025

4.3 Natural Resins

4.4 Synthetic Resin

4.5 Inorganic Media



Chapter 5 Chromatography Resin Market: Technique Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Technique movement analysis, 2018 & 2025

5.2 Global Chromatography Resin demand by technique, 2018 - 2025 (Thousand liters)

5.3 Ion Exchange Resin

5.4 Affinity Resin

5.5 Hydrophobic Interaction resin

5.6 Size Exclusion resin

5.7 Other Chromatography Resins



Chapter 6 Chromatography Resin Market: End use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Regional movement analysis, 2018 & 2025

6.2 Global Chromatography Resin demand by end use, 2018 - 2025 (Thousand liters)

6.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

6.4 Food & Beverage



Chapter 7 Chromatography Resin Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Vendor landscape

8.2 Competitive environment

8.3 Strategy framework



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Purolite Corporation

W. R. Grace & Co.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

Danaher Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ldq8w8

