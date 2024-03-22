China Small Local Grocers Market - Outlet Numbers Continue to Decline and Pre-pandemic Level of Sales not Achieved

DUBLIN, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Small Local Grocers in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Small local grocers in China includes a broad range of outlet types, from mom-and-pop stores to wet markets. After a year of significant decline in 2022, small local grocers returned to growth in 2023. This was mainly due to the end of COVID-19 restrictions. Most small local grocers are located in residential areas, which benefited from the return of consumer foot traffic. Small local grocers in rural areas drove growth, due to the lack of chained operators in rural areas.

SMALL LOCAL GROCERS IN CHINA



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Small local grocers returns to growth as the pandemic ends

Outlet numbers continue to decline, and pre-pandemic level of sales not achieved

Small local grocers remains a highly fragmented channel

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Small local grocers set to see value growth

Challenges to growth as younger generations prefer modern grocery retailers

More players will leverage digital tools to get ahead

CHANNEL DATA

RETAIL IN CHINA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Retail in 2023: The big picture

Boosting consumption remains a major challenge

No clear boundary between online retailers and offline retailers

What next for retail?

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Informal retail

Opening hours for physical retail

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2023

Seasonality

618 Shopping Festival and Double 11 Shopping Festival

Shanghai May 5th Shopping Festival

