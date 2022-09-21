China Smart Agriculture and Autonomous Agricultural Machinery Market Report 2022 with System Solutions Cases from Huawei, Meituan, Tencent, JD.com, Baidu, Alibaba, Lenovo, Country Garden, Bayer

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Smart Agriculture and Autonomous Agricultural Machinery Market Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research on smart agriculture and autonomous agricultural machinery: top-level design, agricultural digitization and automation present a potential market.

Amid the pandemic, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has directly led to a reduction in global food production, which will exacerbate the global instability. Since 2022, the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) Food Price Index (FFPI) of has been soaring.

Autonomous agricultural machinery has seen a higher sales volume but a lower price. It is experiencing a mature development period, with the market penetration rate swelling

In recent years, China's autonomous agricultural machinery systems have developed radically. They have been just applied in northern regions (Xinjiang and Heilongjiang), while they are still in the germination stage in other areas of China where the farmland scale is moderate. Despite the regional imparity, China's autonomous agricultural machinery systems as a whole have been growing swiftly.

More than 65,000 sets of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System had been deployed for agricultural machinery as of 2021 when China might boast over 4.6 million domestic large and medium-sized agricultural tractors, which means the penetration rate of autonomous agricultural machinery systems was 1.4%. Among agricultural machinery, tractors are the first that realize autonomous driving in China. It is expected that the penetration rate of autonomous agricultural machinery systems will reach 6.5% by 2025 and about 20% by 2035.

The penetration rate of autonomous agricultural machinery systems in China is much lower than that in Europe and the United States. The EU plans to have 50% of agricultural machinery equipped with automatic navigation driving systems by 2025. According to Purdue University, the penetration rate of automatic navigation for agricultural machinery in the US hit 90% in 2019.

In 2020, the average price of autonomous agricultural machinery systems and equipment in China was RMB50,000-60,000 per set. In 2021, the substantial reduction in the subsidy standard dragged down the average price of automatic navigation equipment to only RMB36,000 per set.

With the completion of the ground base station network and the improvement of agricultural electrical control systems, the price of China's autonomous agricultural machinery systems and equipment will decline slowly in the future, may be less than RMB25,000 per set by 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Overview of Smart Agriculture and Autonomous Agricultural Machinery

1.1 Overview of Smart Agriculture

1.2 Development of Autonomous Agricultural Machinery

1.3 Policies Related to Smart Agriculture

1.4 Policies Related to Autonomous Agricultural Machinery



Chapter 2 Status Quo of Smart Agriculture and Autonomous Agricultural Machinery Market

2.1 Status Quo of Global and Chinese Smart Agriculture

2.2 Status Quo of Smart Agriculture in China

2.3 Status Quo of Global and Chinese Autonomous Agricultural Machinery

2.4 China's Autonomous Agricultural Machinery Market Size

2.5 Competitive Landscape of China's Autonomous Agricultural Machinery Industry

2.6 China's Agricultural UAV Market Size and Competitive Landscape

2.7 Development Trends of Autonomous Agricultural Machinery



Chapter 3 Smart Agriculture System Solutions and Cases

3.1 Smart Agriculture System Solutions

3.2 Application Scenarios of Smart Agriculture

3.3 Agricultural Custody Service Solutions

3.4 Smart Agriculture Infrastructure

3.5 Huawei

3.6 Meituan

3.7 Tencent

3.8 JD.com

3.9 Baidu

3.10 Alibaba

3.11 Lenovo

3.12 Country Garden

3.13 Bayer



Chapter 4 Autonomous Agricultural Machinery Technology Solutions and Cases

4.1 Introduction to Autonomous Agricultural Machinery Technology Solutions

4.2 Perception Solutions of Autonomous Agricultural Machinery

4.3 Decision-making Solutions of Autonomous Agricultural Machinery

4.4 Action Solutions of Autonomous Agricultural Machinery

4.5 Infrastructure for Autonomous Agricultural Machinery

4.6 Unmanned Farm Projects in China

4.7 Application Scenarios of Autonomous Agricultural Machinery Systems

4.8 Application Summary of Autonomous Agricultural Machinery



Chapter 5 Autonomous Agricultural Machinery Suppliers

5.1 Zoomlion Agriculture Machinery

5.2 Lovol

5.3 FJ DYNAMICS

5.4 YTO Group

5.5 XAG

5.6 DJI

5.7 CNH Industrial

5.8 John Deere

5.9 AGCO Group + Tianjin Ztron Beyond Intelligent Technology

5.10 Iseki

5.11 Kubota

5.12 Yanmar

5.13 Monarch



Chapter 6 Autonomous Agricultural Machinery System Providers

6.1 LIANSHI

6.2 UniStrong

6.3 CHCNAV

6.4 ComNav Technology

6.5 Huida Technology

6.6 Qianxun SI

6.7 Kalman

6.8 Topcon+Xingtu Navigation

6.9 Trimble

6.9 Autonomous Navigation and Driving Systems

