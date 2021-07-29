China Smart Cockpit Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Smart Cockpit Market Insight Report, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's smart cockpit market to reach Rmb47bn in 2020 and further grow at a 13% CAGR to Rmb85bn in 2025, outpacing China auto market's flattish growth during the same period thanks to rising penetration and higher value contents.

In-vehicle experience will step up as the next bright spot in future mobility: Over the past decade, evolution of the in-vehicle user experience has appeared static compared with that of vehicle appearance and propulsion. However, we expect the rising versatility of functionality heading to Auto 2.0 (EVs and autonomous driving) to force car makers to revamp in-vehicle systems.



We expect a few key industry trends to accentuate the importance of the in-vehicle experience and functionalities:



1) Emerging vehicle autonomy/connectivity: The prevalence of automated/connected vehicles will call for a brand new layout and architecture of the human-machine interface in the cockpit to ensure smooth and quick shifts of the in-vehicle control between the driver, passengers and car. We believe the Chinese government's initiative to build data-driven smart cities bodes well for autonomous vehicle development in the urbanization 2.0 era (see our Bluepaper published in October 2019). We forecast that the penetration of Level 4 or 5 autonomous vehicles in China will rise at a faster pace than in other regions thanks to government support, a 5G-enabled infra-structure buildup, and higher commercialization possibilities from a larger population, compared with none of these in 2019.

2) Accelerating electrification: While the migration to EV might not have a direct impact on interior design, we look for more EV makers to join from non-auto backgrounds, such as technology or Internet companies, which intend to take the in-vehicle user experience as a focal point and aim to differentiate their products by using innovations in cockpit electronics technology to integrate the data from sensors, personal mobile devices, the vehicle and, eventually, the cloud. We believe this would expedite the shift in focus to more innovation on in-vehicle platforms.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of China's automobile intelligent cockpit industry market



2. Definition



3. Industrial chain analysis



4. Market size



5. Driving factors of China's automobile intelligent cockpit industry

5.1 The growth of luxury car sales provides a good development background for the industry

5.2 5G, cloud computing technology empowerment, improve the automation level of smart driving cars

5.3 Consumers' demand for automotive intelligence has increased and the development of automotive intelligent cockpit industry has been promoted



6. Relevant policies of China's automobile intelligent cockpit industry



7. Development trend of China's automobile intelligent cockpit industry

7.1 The Internet of Vehicles and the Home Internet of Things will gradually merge

7.2 Active interactive smart cockpit is expected to redefine the relationship between people and cars



8. Competition pattern of China's automobile intelligent cockpit industry



9 Depth analysis of domestic players



Companies Mentioned

Neusoft Group

Desay SV

Hangsheng Electronics

CooKoo

Huawei

ThunderSoft

AUTOAI

ArcherMind Technology

Joyson Electronics

BICV

Huizhou Foryou General Electronics

