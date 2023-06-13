China Smartphone Screen Protector Market to Surpass USD 17.1 Billion By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "China Smartphone Screen Protector Market Segments - By Material Type (Tempered Glass, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU), and Multi-layered), By Product Type (2D, 2.5D, 3D, and 9H Tempered Glass), By Size (0.21mm, 0.26mm, 0.33mm, and 0.48mm), By Distribution Channel (Online and Instore), By Price (Less than USD 5, USD 5 - USD 10, USD 11USD 20, USD 21-USD 30, USD 31- USD 40, USD 41USD 50, and Above USD 50), and By Application (Economic Smartphone and Premium Smartphone) and Country (China) - China Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 9 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 17.1 billion expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% by the end of 2031. Enormous usage of smartphones among consumers in the country is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

  • Belkin International, Inc
  • Corning Incorporated
  • 3M
  • Guangzhou Lito Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Nippon Electric Glass, Co., Ltd
  • OPPO
  • PanzerGlass
  • RICCO ELECTRONICS CO LTD
  • Shenzhen New Star Glass and Packing Manufacture Co., Ltd.
  • Shenzhen YIPI Electronic Limited
  • ZAGG Inc.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include material type, product type, size, distribution channel, price, application, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Segment Highlights:

The market in China is expected to witness a substantial CAGR, owing to the rising adoption of various strategies by market players to increase their presence and share in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

  • Smartphone screen protectors are used to protect the screen against damage and scratches.
  • Manufacturers in China are researching to develop user-friendly and technologically advanced products due to the rising need for special protective screen guards among premium smartphone users.
  • Growing consumer electronics industry is expected to fuel market growth in the coming years.
  • High demand for modern smartphones is projected to propel the market during the forecast period.
  • Technological innovations in smartphone are likely to create lucrative opportunities for market players.
  • The tempered glass segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. It offers better protection against any scratch to the smartphone screen than polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU).
  • The 2.5D segment is anticipated to hold a major market share due to ongoing technological up-gradation and for premium look.
  • The online segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the innovative delivery options offered by the vendors, such as same-day delivery.

Read 145 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "China Smartphone Screen Protector Market Segments - by Material Type (Tempered Glass, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU), and Multi-layered), By Product Type (2D, 2.5D, 3D, and 9H Tempered Glass), By Size (0.21mm, 0.26mm, 0.33mm, and 0.48mm), By Distribution Channel (Online and Instore), By Price (Less than USD 5, USD 5 - USD 10, USD 11USD 20, USD 21-USD 30, USD 31- USD 40, USD 41USD 50, and Above USD 50), and By Application (Economic Smartphone and Premium Smartphone) and Country (China) - China Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Material Type

  • Tempered Glass
  • Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
  • Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)
  • Multi-layered

Product Type

  • 2D
  • 2.5D
  • 3D
  • 9H Tempered Glass

Size

  • 0.21mm
  • 0.26mm
  • 0.33mm
  • 0.48mm

Distribution Channel

  • Online
  • Instore
  •  

Price

  • Less than USD 5
  • USD 5 - USD 10
  • USD 11 – USD 20
  • USD 21-USD 30
  • USD 31- USD 40
  • USD 41 – USD 50
  • Above USD 50

Application

  • Economic Smartphone
  • Premium Smartphone

Country

  • China

