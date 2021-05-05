China Snacks Food Market Report 2021-2027 Featuring Bright Food, Want Want, Pepsico, Panpan Food Group, & Guangdong Jiabao Group

DUBLIN, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Snacks Food Market, By Categories, Cities, Sales Channel, Company Analysis, Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China Snack Food Market is expected to be US$ 142.9 Billion by 2027.

The China snack industry is entering the fast growth lane. The combination of consumption upgrades, healthy savoury snacks, and distribution channels created a market of China Snacks with an output value of US$ 90.7 Billion in 2020.

China children snack market is a relatively untapped segment. China's consumption enhancement has significantly shaped purchasing preference towards the multiple categories of snacks foods for the younger generation. The "attractive economy" is equally matched with "attractive packaging design" of snack food in China. Chines consumers pay more attention to exterior design, with snacks packed gift boxes showing a new trend in China.



Chinese consumers usually purchase healthy snacks from traditional, modern, speciality, supermarkets and import stores. The most popular snacks are fruit and nuts, cookies, meat snacks, and other junk food. China E-commerce platforms have added significant growth over the years, which provides a more substantial opportunity to the Chinese consumers and local companies to meet their demand for healthy and diet supplements aligned with their busy lifestyles.



Further, in the China Snack Food segment, the market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.71 percent from 2020 to 2027. Most domestic snacks manufacturers are in East and Central China, with most brands originating from Fujian and Guangdong provinces along with Shanghai municipality. As per the research, yoghurt's sales, nut snacks, and meat snack will continue to grow in upcoming years. The popularity of healthier snacks within China has a bright future.



China's snack food key players play an essential role, such as Pepsico, which has acquired local Chinese firms to sell its products online. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the supply chain of the snacks industry in China. To contain the spread of virus government of China had to close the manufacturing industries for a few months in the year 2020.

Companies covered in this report

Bright Food (Group) Co. Ltd.

Want Want Holdings Limited

Pepsico

Panpan Food Group Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Jiabao Group Co., Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. China Snacks Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Snack Food Categories

6.2 By Tier Cities

6.3 By Sales Channel



7. Market by Snack Food Categories

7.1 Biscuit

7.2 Cookies

7.3 Popcorn

7.4 Tortilla Chips, Flips & Pretzels

7.5 Potato Chips

7.6 Yogurt

7.6.1 Drinking Yogurt

7.6.2 Spoonable Yogurt

7.7 Ice-cream

7.8 Meat Snacks



8. Market by Tier Cities

8.1 Tier 1st Cities

8.2 Tier 2nd Cities

8.3 Tier 3rd Cities

8.4 Tier 4th Cities



9. Market by Sales Channel

9.1 Traditional Retail

9.2 Modern Retail

9.3 Online Retail

9.4 Specialty Retail



10. Company Analysis

10.1 Bright Food (Group) Co. Ltd.

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Recent Developments

10.1.3 Sales

10.2 Want Want Holdings Limited

10.3 Pepsico

10.4 Panpan Food Group Co., Ltd

10.5 Guangdong Jiabao Group Co., Ltd

