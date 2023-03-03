China Social Commerce Market Intelligence Databook Report 2023: GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) will Increase from $429,751.8 Million in 2023 to Reach $743,312.8 million by 2028

DUBLIN , March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Social commerce industry in China is expected to grow by 13.5% on annual basis to reach US$429,751.8 million in 2023.

The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.6% during 2022-2028. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$429751.8 million in 2023 to reach US$743312.8 million by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of social commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).

Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

China Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

China Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

China Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028

Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Travel

Hospitality

China Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028

B2B

B2C

C2C

China Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028

Mobile

Desktop

China Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

Domestic

Cross Border

China Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

China Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash

China Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

Video Commerce

Social Network-Led Commerce

Social Reselling

Group Buying

Product Review Platforms

China Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2022

By Age

By Income Level

By Gender

