China Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2024-2029: Strong Growth Forecast in Social Network-Led Shopping and Video Commerce

DUBLIN, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Social commerce industry in China is expected to grow by 11.7% on annual basis to reach US$475.05 billion in 2024. 

The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.4% during 2024-2029. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$425.23 billion in 2023 to reach US$745.30 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of social commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

Scope

China Ecommerce Industry Key Players

  • Douyin Live Shopping
  • Taobao Live
  • Kuaishou
  • Pinduoduo
  • Taobao Marketplace

China Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029

China Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029

China Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2020-2029

  • Clothing & Footwear
  • Beauty and Personal Care
  • Food & Grocery
  • Appliances and Electronics
  • Home Improvement
  • Travel
  • Hospitality

China Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2020-2029

  • B2B
  • B2C
  • C2C

China Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2020-2029

  • Mobile
  • Desktop

China Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029

  • Domestic
  • Cross Border

  • Tier-1 Cities
  • Tier-2 Cities
  • Tier-3 Cities

China Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2020-2029

  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Bank Transfer
  • Prepaid Card
  • Digital & Mobile Wallet
  • Other Digital Payment
  • Cash

China Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

  • Video Commerce
  • Social Network-Led Commerce
  • Social Reselling
  • Group Buying
  • Product Review Platforms

 China Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2023

  • By Age
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

