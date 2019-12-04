China Solid State Drive Markets 2019: Highlight of the Major Local and International Players Active in the Memory, SSD and Controller Space
DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China's Solid State Drive Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
China's Solid State Drive Market provides a comprehensive overview of the Chinese SSD market and highlights the major local and international players active in the memory, SSD and controller space.
China's SSD market continued its growth trajectory in 2018, albeit at a slower pace compared to the prior year driven by the client OEM and enterprise SSD segments. Enterprise SSD demand continued to be driven by BAT (Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent) but the surprise was actually the Tier 2 datacenters which outgrew BAT and this out-performance is expected to extend into 2019.
Key Topics Covered:
- Controller Market Share
- SSD Controller Comments
- SSD Market
- Capacity Mix
- Client OEM Market Share
- Client OEM SSD Demand
- Client Channel Market Share
- China SSD Vendor Comments
- SSD Market
- Enterprise SSD Market
- Enterprise SSD Demand
- Datacenter Comments
- Enterprise OEM Comments
- China Enterprise SSD Vendors
- eSSD Market Share
Companies Mentioned
- A-Data
- Alibaba
- Baidu
- Goke
- Huawei
- Inspur
- Intel
- Kingston
- Lenovo
- Liteon
- Marvell
- Maxiotek
- Memblaze
- Micron
- Phison
- Ramaxel
- Samsung
- Silicon Motion
- SK Hynix
- Sugon
- Tencent
- Toshiba
- WD
- Yeestor
