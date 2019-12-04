China Solid State Drive Markets 2019: Highlight of the Major Local and International Players Active in the Memory, SSD and Controller Space

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China's Solid State Drive Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's Solid State Drive Market provides a comprehensive overview of the Chinese SSD market and highlights the major local and international players active in the memory, SSD and controller space.



China's SSD market continued its growth trajectory in 2018, albeit at a slower pace compared to the prior year driven by the client OEM and enterprise SSD segments. Enterprise SSD demand continued to be driven by BAT (Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent) but the surprise was actually the Tier 2 datacenters which outgrew BAT and this out-performance is expected to extend into 2019.



Key Topics Covered:



Controller Market Share

SSD Controller Comments



SSD Market

Capacity Mix

Client OEM Market Share

Client OEM SSD Demand



Client Channel Market Share



China SSD Vendor Comments

SSD Market

Enterprise SSD Market



Enterprise SSD Demand



Datacenter Comments



Enterprise OEM Comments



China Enterprise SSD Vendors

eSSD Market Share

Companies Mentioned



A-Data

Alibaba

Baidu

Goke

Huawei

Inspur

Intel

Kingston

Lenovo

Liteon

Marvell

Maxiotek

Memblaze

Micron

Phison

Ramaxel

Samsung

Silicon Motion

SK Hynix

Sugon

Tencent

Toshiba

WD

Yeestor

