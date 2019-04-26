China Southern Airlines Company Limited Files 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F

GUANGZHOU, China, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Southern Airlines Company Limited ("ZNH" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZNH) The Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which can be accessed via the following link: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1041668/000119312519122432/d681054d20f.htm.

The annual report can be accessed on the Company's website at https://www.csair.com and at www.sec.gov. A hard copy of the Company's complete annual report will be provided to any shareholder, free of charge, upon written request addressed to Company Secretary Office, China Southern Airlines Company Limited, at 68 Qi Xin Road, Guangzhou 510403, the Peoples Republic of China.

About China Southern Airlines Company Limited

Listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Shanghai Stock Exchange (respective stock code: 1055.HK, ZNH.N, 600029.SH) with headquarters based in Guangzhou, the Company is an airlines with the largest number of transport aircrafts, the most developed route network and the largest annual passenger turnover in China. By the end of the reporting period, China Southern Airlines has operated a total of 840 passenger and cargo transport aircrafts and served nearly 140 million passengers. It is ranked first in Asia and third in the world in terms of fleet scale and passenger turnover. China Southern Airlines has maintained the best safety record among China's airlines. During the reporting period, the Company was awarded "Two-Star Diamond Award for Flight Safety", the top award for flight safety from CAAC, and has been an airlines with the highest safety star in China.

For further information, please visit the Company website: http://www.csair.com. For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

China Southern Airlines Company Limited Xie Bing Tel: +86 20 86124462 Email: ir@csair.com

Safe Harbor and Informational Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "if," "will," "expect," and similar statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations as of the date of this press release. You should not rely upon these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

