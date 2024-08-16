China Southern Airlines Hosts Successful Guangzhou Tourism Promotion Event In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Southern Airlines successfully hosted a Guangzhou tourism promotion event in Los Angeles, spotlighting the city's unique attractions and the premium services offered by China Southern.

The event attended by local travel agents, media, and travel enthusiasts, introduced Guangzhou's renowned landmarks, culinary delights, a vibrant array of Lingnan cultural performances, including traditional guzheng music and dynamic dance routines, and travel conveniences. Highlights included the 144-hour visa-free transit policy and a complimentary one-day tour, emphasizing Guangzhou's status as a premier global destination. Attendees also received updates on China Southern's latest North American flight information, product offerings, and exclusive benefits for Sky Pearl Club members.

Li Xiang, General Manager of China Southern Airlines North America Region, emphasized the airline's commitment to cultural exchange and exceptional service in his opening speech. "China Southern Airlines is dedicated to expanding our international network and enhancing our service quality to bridge cultures and markets across the globe," said Xiang. "Today's event reflects our commitment to showcasing Gurangzhou's rich cultural heritage while upholding our core values of hospitality and excellence. We are proud to offer North American travelers a gateway to experience Guangzhou's charm and to enjoy our outstanding service."

This event aligns with China Southern Airlines' brand goal to become a globally renowned airline, as well as its positioning as an industry leader in the aviation field. China Southern prides itself on its brand personality of reliability, warmth, and vitality, which are evident in both its services and cultural exchanges. With the brand slogan, "Flying Towards a Better Future," the airline aims to connect cultures, build relationships, and provide an exceptional flying experience for travelers.

Reflecting China Southern Airlines' corporate culture of innovation and customer-centricity, the promotional event successfully elevated Guangzhou's profile in the North American market. It underscored the airline's dedication to connecting diverse cultures and delivering a superior travel experience, consistent with its values of integrity, excellence, and respect for cultural diversity.

For more information, visit the China Southern Airlines website at csair.com/us.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines is one of China's largest airlines, known for its extensive international route network and modern service facilities. As a leading global airline, China Southern is dedicated to providing exceptional customer experiences and continuously advancing its international development strategy.

