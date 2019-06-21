China Sports Culture Expo & China Sports Tourism Expo 2019 Press Conference Takes Place in Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, China, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 18, 2019, China Sports Culture Expo & China Sports Tourism Expo 2019 (CSCTE 2019) Press Conference took place in Guangzhou. CSCTE 2019 will take place at the Poly World Trade Center, Guangzhou from November 28 to 30, 2019. China Sports Culture Expo will be hosted by the General Administration of Sport of China and the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC); China Sports Tourism Expo will be hosted by the All-China Sports Federation, COC and the China Tourism Association. Both expos will be organized by the Guangzhou Municipal Government, the Sports Culture Development Center of General Administration of Sport of China, International Data Group and IDG Sports.

Present were Tian Ye, Director of the Sports Culture Development Center of General Administration of Sport of China; Gao Yuyue, Deputy Secretary General of the Guangzhou Municipal Government; Wang Dawei, Party Secretary of the Shooting and Archery Administrative Center of General Administration of Sport of China; Huang Jin, Deputy Director of the Sports Culture Development Center of General Administration of Sport of China; Jennifer Xu, President of IDG (International Data Group) Asia; Zhu Dongfang, Vice President of IDG Asia; Zhang Li, Vice President of IDG China, as well as representatives from institutions and sports associations directly under GAS such as Shooting and Archery Administrative Center, Sports Lottery Administrative Center and Chinese Equestrian Association, representatives from sports bureaus of over 30 domestic provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions such as Guangdong Sports Bureau, representatives from the consulates general of Australia, France and the Netherlands in Guangzhou, and representatives from domestic and foreign enterprises. Huang Jin, Deputy Director of the Sports Culture Development Center of General Administration of Sport of China, hosted the press conference.

On behalf of the Guangzhou Municipal Government, Gao Yuyue, Deputy Secretary General of the Guangzhou Municipal Government, extended welcome and thanks to GAS, all provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions, as well as all walks of life. The success of CSCTE 2018 boosted Guangzhou's sports industry, and promoted the economic and social development of Guangzhou, he said. With the release and implementation of the Outline of the Development Plan of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the sports cause and sports industry of the area will be ushered in an unprecedented historical opportunity, the collaborative development of the area will be a highlight of CSCTE 2019, with the concerted efforts of General Administration of Sport of China, the Guangzhou Municipal Government and International Data Group, CSCTE will make a greater contribution to Guangzhou's efforts in rejuvenating the old city, making innovation and achievements in four aspects, promoting the comprehensive development of a national center city and building an international metropolis.

At the press conference, Tian Ye, Director of the Sports Culture Development Center of General Administration of Sport of China, declared CSCTE's theme as "Ode for 70th Anniversary, New Start for Sports Development". In 2019 marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, China has made outstanding achievements in sports with the prosperity and development of the nation, he said. CSCTE exactly emerged and grew gradually amid the prosperity of China's sports cause and industry during the past 70 years. With national achievement presentation, national policy guidance, national planning and layout and national exhibition organization level as orientation, CSCTE 2019 will keep reforming and innovating, to show its new look, he said.

Tian also mentioned the highlights of CSCTE this year: focusing on strengthening cultural guidance and showcasing the sports development of the People's Republic of China over the 70 years since its founding; paying attention to policy guidance, and promoting the innovation, upgrading and high-quality development of the sports industry; implementing national strategies, giving play to the value of sports in promoting economic and social development, especially in the coordinated development of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, promoting the communication among Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao through sports, and serving the coordinated development of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao; serving the people's ever-growing need for a good life with people as the center. The Sports Culture Development Center of General Administration of Sport of China is willing to work with all walks of life to build renowned and influential domestic and foreign "sports culture IP" and a world sports culture & tourism event, to make more people share the results of sports development, keep fit, enjoy the fun of sports, stay positive and embrace a happy life, he said.

At the press conference, Zhang Li, Vice President of IDG China, introduced CSCTE. Based on a variety of exhibitions and activities, CSCTE 2018 presented a spectacular integrated sports industry feast, and promoted the innovative and integrated development of China's sports industry through "sport +" diversified crossover integration. With a total exhibition area of 46,000 square meters, CSCTE 2019 will bring together over 400 branded enterprises at home and abroad, and is expected to attract over 160,000 participants and over 600 media outlets. Over 100 industry elitists will be invited to contribute their industrial experience and wisdom. Through a variety of exhibitions, summits, supporting activities and business matching meetings, CSCTE 2019 will promote the integrated development of sports culture and sports tourism.

The Exhibition on Sports Development of the People's Republic of China over the 70 Years will take place during CSCTE 2019, putting on display a lot of valuable collections witnessing the historical development of sports. As important part of China Sports Tourism Expo, "Fine Sports Tourism Projects" will still take place during CSCTE 2019, with the participation of over 2,000 fine sports tourism projects.

