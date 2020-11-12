China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo will be Held in Guangzhou from November 27 to 29

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The press conference of China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo 2020 (hereinafter "CSCTE 2020") was held at Guangzhou News Center on November 6, and was attended by Huang Jin, Deputy Director of the Sports Culture Development Center of the General Administration of Sport of China; Ouyang Ziwen, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of and Director of the Administration of Sports of Guangzhou Municipality; Zhu Dongfang, President of IDG Asia; and other guests and industry media reporters. At present, the preparations for CSCTE 2020 are ongoing in an orderly and efficient manner. CSCTE 2020 will be held at Poly World Trade Center in Guangzhou from November 27 to 29.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that sports is an important way to improve physical health, an important means to meet the people's yearning for a better life and to promote the all-round development of people, an important driver of economic and social development, and an important platform for showcasing China's cultural soft power. Under the theme of Healthy China, Powered by Sports, the 14th edition of CSCTE is positioned and planned based on the important role and value of sports, with an aim of pool the wisdom and strength from a wider range of sociology for tapping the diverse value of sports, as well as enhancing the sports industry ready for re-launch. CSCTE will demonstrate the power of sports, and empower China to become a sports power and a healthy China.

Diverse events meet the various sports needs of the populace

At the press conference, Huang Jin, Deputy Director of the Sports Culture Development Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, said in his speech that this year's CSCTE holds more events in richer forms to meet the diverse sports needs of the people. CSCTE arranges 7 exhibition areas, 14 parallel forums and 20 supporting events, and attracts nearly 30 sports bureaus from the provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities. The focus is on the sports and health issues of public concern. For the first time, the Sports Intangible Cultural Heritage Forum and Sports Film Forum are to be held during CSCTE. The promotion and introduction events for outstanding sports tourism projects are also held to provide more sports tourism products. A total of 832 projects from 27 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities have been received. The Research on Big Data Analysis of Sports Tourism and its Role in Driving Sports Consumption will be released onsite.

Strengthen cultural leadership and showcase the soft power of China's sports culture

Deputy Director Huang Jin introduced that this year's CSCTE focuses on traditional culture to promote the fine Chinese traditional sports culture. The "Guest of Honor Program" is set up at the sports culture exhibition zone for the first time. Centering on the display and promotion of the two traditional Chinese sports events of martial arts and the chess event Go, CSCTE creates an atmosphere of sports culture featuring the balance of movement and tranquility. In addition to the historical and cultural connotations of the rare cultural relics display projects, CSCTE presents the stories of the projects in the form of on-site sitcoms, and showcases the achievements of the smart development of Go and martial arts in the form of holographic images, VR, and smart examination rooms, etc. Moreover, AlphaGo will also interact with the visitors at the scene. The Idols of Male World Go Champions, made up of a dozen of Go champions will be present at CSCTE. The China Sports Culture Outstanding Project Promotion Activities launched for the first time this year aims to carry forward traditional Chinese sports culture and promote the conservation, promotion and innovation of excellent national sports, folk sports and folk custom sports. A total of 420 submissions from 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities have been received. 45 outstanding projects are selected for display and promotion at CSCTE.

Build a trading platform to help sports consumption recovery and unleash potential

Focusing on the key and hot sections of the sports industry, CSCTE is expected to attract over 400 domestic and foreign manufacturers and brands, as well as embassies and brands in China, including France, Britain, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, the Netherlands, Uruguay, Nepal, Sri Lanka, etc. Ouyang Ziwen, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of and Director of the Administration of Sports of Guangzhou Municipality, expressed that "With the support of the General Administration of Sport of China, CSCTE becomes a new highlight and a new driving force for the development of sports culture and sector in Guangzhou. At a time of studying and implementing the guidelines of the Fifth Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, we are about to hold CSCTE 2020." Regarding this year's CSCTE, he said that "As the pandemic becomes a normal event, the national-level sports culture and sports tourism expo is of important significance for promoting the full resumption of work and production in Guangzhou, achieving the stellar development of the sports sector in Guangzhou, and promoting Guangzhou as a well-known sports city."

Promote online display and host CSCTE through "offline + cloud" channels

Zhu Dongfang, President of IDG Asia, introduced that this year's CSCTE will be held both online and offline. On the basis of the pandemic prevention and control plan, CSCTE adopts modern information technology and innovative technology to create new online exhibition platform integrating "cloud display", "cloud viewing", "cloud forum", "cloud matchmaking", etc., providing domestic and foreign exhibitors and visitors with an immersive integrated interaction and experience mode. Greater efforts are made to hold digital, specialized, market-oriented CSCTE in line with international standards. Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, and representatives of international federations such as the Badminton World Federation, International Sports Press Association, and World World Skate Federation, etc., will attend the Opening Ceremony of CSCTE online.

China Sports Culture Expo, approved by the State Council and sponsored by the General Administration of Sport of China and the Chinese Olympic Committee, is the only expo hosted by the General Administration of Sport of China. Hosted by the All-China Sports Federation, Chinese Olympic Committee and China Tourism Association, China Sports Tourism Expo has been an important exhibition designated by the Ministry of Commerce. The CSCTE is to be organized by Guangzhou Municipal People's Government, Sports Culture Development Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, International Data Group(IDG), and Aiqi Sports. China is making steady progress in social and economic development. With the attention of the General Administration of Sport of China and the support of relevant organizations and institutions, the preparations for the CSCTE 2020 are being carried out in an orderly and efficient manner. To ensure the routine prevention and control of the pandemic, the organizing committee has formulated targeted and feasible work scheme and emergency response plan as per the requirements and plans to ensure safe, orderly, efficient CSCTE.

From November 27 to 29, visitors are invited to Poly World Trade Center in Guangzhou. For more information, please visit the website www.cectexpo.com, the official WeChat account of CSCTE, etc.

