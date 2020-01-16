China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announced Regulatory Approval of Its DNA Exam Laboratory

TAIZHOU, China, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) ("China SXT" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sales of Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces ("TCMPs"), including Advanced TCMPs (Directly-Oral TCMP and After-Soaking-Oral TCMP), fine TCMPs, regular TCMPs, and TCM Homologous Supplements ("TCMHS") announced today that its DNA Exam Laboratory completely built in October of 2019 recently has been approved by Jiangsu province Drug Administration (JSDA). The Laboratory has been granted to perform research and development (R&D) and quality control of TCM raw materials and TCMP products applying DNA testing technology.

The DNA testing technology can be extensively used for developing new TCMP products, analyzing and examining in accordance with highly specific standard of TCMP raw materials, and their products, especially, the Advanced TCMPs. The new application of the DNA testing technology would significantly enhance the Company's R&D and the quality control capabilities, in particular for the TCMP products which regulations require achieving certain explicit standard.

Dr. Jingzhen Deng, Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Operating Officer of China SXT, commented, "The approval of our DNA Exam Laboratory is an indication to our continuous effort in leading research and development of TCMPs and our pursuit of the higher quality of our products. We believe it is the first DNA Exam Laboratory set up by TCMP pharmaceutical company and approved by the regulatory administration. This will allows us to further strengthen our R&D capabilities and advance our Advanced TCMPs in TCM specialty pharmaceutical industry, which is expected to eventually help expanding our market share in our TCMP products."

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Taizhou City, Jiangsu Province, China, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focusing on the research, development, manufacture, marketing and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces, which is a type of Traditional Chinese Medicine that has been processed to be ready for use. For more information, please visit www.sxtchina.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Specifically, the Company's statements regarding the closing of the proposed private placement are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; the growth of the pharmaceutical market, particularly the Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces ("TCMPs") market, in China; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company serves and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward - looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

