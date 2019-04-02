China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Receives National High-tech Enterprise Qualification

TAIZHOU, China, Apr. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: SXTC), a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the research, development, manufacture, marketing and sales of Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces ("TCMPs"), announced today that its VIE subsidiary, Jiangsu Suxuantang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Taizhou Suxuantang"), has been certified as National High-tech Enterprise (the "Certification") by the Ministry of Science and Technology of the PRC. The Certification is valid for three years and allows Taizhou Suxuantang to enjoy a preferential income tax rate of 15% versus the standard rate of 25%.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Incorporated in 2005 and headquartered in Taizhou City, Jiangsu Province, China, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company based focusing on the research, development, manufacture, marketing and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces, which is a type of Traditional Chinese Medicine that has been processed to be ready for use. For more information, please visit www.sxtchina.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; the growth of the pharmaceutical market, particularly the Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces ("TCMPs") market, in China; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company serves and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward‐looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company:

Alex Shi, CFO

Email: ir@sxtchina.com

Investor Relations:

Tony Tian, CFA

Weitian Group LLC

Email: ttian@weitianco.com

Phone: +1 732-910-9692

SOURCE China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sxtchina.com

