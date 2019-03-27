China Synergy Fund Has Signed its First Buyout Deal in France

BEIJING, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Synergy Fund, co-managed by CICC Capital and TPG, today announces that it has entered into an exclusivity agreement with Impala to acquire Electropoli, a leading provider of surface treatment services in Europe, notably for the automotive industry.

Former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin, President of Silk Road Fund Wang Yanzhi, and CICC UK CEO Xia Xinhan attended the signing ceremony and gave speeches.

China Synergy Fund has co-led this investment with Trail Capital, a Paris-based European private equity firm.

Headquartered in France, Electropoli has successfully developed into a pan-European company, benefitting from a strong technology and industrial process know-how. The company operates seven manufacturing sites in France, the Czech Republic and Poland and one R&D center based in France. Electropoli serves the premium segment of the automotive industry as well as the aerospace and energy industries with a comprehensive range of metal treatment products and services.

Post acquisition, China Synergy Fund will actively help Electropoli expand into the Chinese market, bringing better products and services to Chinese clients and higher environmental protection standards to the service treatment industry in China.

Ding Wei, CEO of CICC Capital, said: "As a partner of Trail, we will allow successful European companies to grow into China with the benefit of CICC's vast investment banking resources and strong experience as a leading private equity manager. China Synergy Fund is well-positioned to help transform small and mid-size European companies into global champions with strong operational presence in China."

Xavier Marin, Managing Partner of Trail, said: "Together with our strategic partner of CICC, we form a powerful investment global platform with strong local footprints and experience in Europe and China."

About China International Capital Corporation (CICC)

CICC is China's first joint-venture investment bank and a pioneer in international best practices in China. Since CICC's inception in 1995, our commitment has been to provide high quality, value-added financial services to our clients. We have established full-service business model offering investment banking, equities, FICC, wealth management services and investment management - all based on our solid research coverage. Our headquarters is in Beijing and we have subsidiaries throughout Mainland China, company branches in major cities including Shanghai and Shenzhen, and more than 200 securities branches in 28 provinces and municipalities nationwide. We are also active overseas with branches in Hong Kong, New York, Singapore, London, San Francisco, and most recently, Frankfurt. In 2015, CICC listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

About CICC Capital Management Co., Ltd. (CICC Capital)

CICC Capital is the flagship platform of China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC) for its global private equity businesses. The Firm is committed to becoming a globally leading private equity manager with an impactful brand, a large and stable investor base, superior investment capabilities, and prudent and efficient mid-and-back offices.

The Firm's product portfolio has been expanding steadily along three dimensions - investment strategy, industry focus, and geographical area. Currently, the Firm runs government-backed funds investing in emerging industries, funds focusing on restructuring of traditional sectors, USD and RMB funds of funds, and USD and RMB private equity funds with various strategies including venture capital, growth, buyout and distressed investment. With a total AUM of around RMB300 billion and over 200 high-caliber professionals in its staff body, CICC Capital has become a leading private equity brand in China.

Looking ahead, CICC Capital will continue to explore different asset classes, develop innovative business models, broaden its investment capabilities, strengthen its operation systems, and enhance the value of its brand, so as to deliver strong returns to the investors of its fund products over the long term.

About China Synergy Fund

China Synergy Fund is an investment platform set-up jointly by TPG, the leading global alternative asset firm, and CICC Capital, the private equity arm of China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC), China's preeminent investment bank. This fund targets investment opportunities both in China and overseas that will benefit from the key trends in the Chinese economy, underpinned by the sponsors' strong cross-border investment and business development capabilities.

About Trail

Trail is an independent European private equity investment firm, set-up in 2007 with over €750 million cumulated capital managed to date and investments made in 12 companies. In 2016, Trail formed a strategic partnership with Silk Road Fund and CICC to set-up a unique Euro-China investment platform. Trail's team helps high performing small and mid-size European companies scale up in size, scope and geographical boundaries with a specific focus on China. Trail is committed to long-term, responsible and value-creating investment. Trail has three offices in Paris, Luxembourg and Beijing.

