China Telecom Americas Facilitates Information Interchange between U.S. and China

"The role of China Telecom Americas in infrastructure is as a facilitator in the quick-growth information society," said Steven Tan. For example, as a leading provider of integrated communications, China Telecom Americas follows China's "Belt and Road Initiative" program, and provides a backbone network to achieve large-scale data transmission between countries and to benefit the overseas companies in Americas, Africa, and Middle East.

"Collaboration with leading U.S. technology companies brings mutual benefits to both countries," Mr. Tan said, "Teaming up with Facebook, Microsoft, Google and others, we have made a lot of progress in the establishment of transpacific network services, which ensures that fast-speed data transmission crosses the Pacific and stimulates cooperation between business and technology companies." In the most recent two years, China Telecom Americas successfully established an international submarine cable route: NCP (New Cross Pacific), which offers transpacific network services between the world's two largest economies, the United States and China. In 2020, China Telecom Americas plans to build another international Submarine Cable route: HKA (Hong Kong America).

Besides its investment in infrastructure, China Telecom Americas also partnered with the well-known U.S. carriers to provide CTExcel mobile services, which is a global mobile service tailor-made to bring international high-speed 4G LTE service as well as IDD calls and SMS with cost-effective rates, to the 5,000,000 Chinese people in the U.S.

This infrastructure not only enhances business cooperation globally, but also contributes to the development of cross-border communities. Now China Telecom Americas has laid the foundation for future information technology development and takes responsibility to become a key to connecting the Chinese and U.S. information communities.

About China Telecom Americas

China Telecom Americas is a leading provider of integrated communications and information technology services to customers in over 70 countries. With headquarters in Virginia, the company offers a suite of turnkey services from cloud and data center services to equipment management, security, content delivery, mobility solutions and more. Learn more at www.ctamericas.com.

Contact:

info@comediamarketing.com

469-300-6006

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-telecom-americas-facilitates-information-interchange-between-us-and-china-300626902.html

SOURCE China Telecom Americas

Related Links

https://www.ctamericas.com

