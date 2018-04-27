The 2017 Form 20-F is available on the Investor section of the Company's website at http://www.chinatelecom-h.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting the Company's Investor Relations Department at:

China Telecom Corporation Limited

38/F, Everbright Centre

108 Gloucester Road

Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Email: ir@chinatelecom-h.com

IR Enquiry: 852-2582-0388

Fax: 852-2877-0988

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-telecom-corporation-limited-2017-annual-report-on-form-20-f-filed-with-the-sec-300638105.html

SOURCE China Telecom Corporation Limited

Related Links

http://www.chinatelecom-h.com

