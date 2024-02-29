China Telecoms Industry Growth Projections and Key Trends 2024-2031: In-Depth Analysis of 5G, Digital Infrastructure and Market Dynamics

DUBLIN, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Telecoms Industry Report 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In China, the telecommunications sector has garnered special attention due to its role in facilitating national development, enhancing global competitiveness, and supporting the government's strategic goals, including the ambitious "China Dream" initiative which aims at national rejuvenation through technological supremacy.

China's telecom industry is recognized for its resilience amidst global economic uncertainties and political tensions. This is attributed to the essential nature of telecom services.

Steady growth is forecast for the Chinese telecom sector, driven by the increasing penetration of mobile phones and a high uptake of fixed broadband among households. This growth is not only supported by the expansion of the consumer base but also by substantial investments in infrastructure, particularly in 5G technologies, which are set to redefine the landscape of digital connectivity and innovation.

Mobile and Broadband Penetration

The past decade has seen a dramatic increase in internet users in China, with hundreds of millions of new users coming online. This trend is expected to continue, fueled by the growing accessibility and affordability of mobile and broadband services. The report anticipates significant growth in mobile subscriptions and fixed broadband subscribers, underlining the crucial role of telecommunications in enhancing digital inclusion and economic growth.

Despite a declining population and economic uncertainties, the sector is forecasted to experience sustained revenue growth. This optimism is partly due to the Chinese government's strategic investments in telecom infrastructure, aiming to bolster the national economy and strengthen social cohesion through improved connectivity.

Government Influence and International Competition

The Chinese government plays a pivotal role in the telecom industry, holding substantial shares in the three major Telecommunications Service Providers (TSPs). This unique position allows the government to direct strategies, network investments, and pricing, emphasizing the development of a robust telecommunications infrastructure as a national priority.

Moreover, the strategic competition between the United States and China, especially in advanced technology sectors, places additional emphasis on the telecom industry. Achieving technological ascendancy is seen as crucial for gaining strategic and economic power, positioning the telecom sector at the heart of this international rivalry.

China Telecoms Industry Report - 5G Deployment and Capex Investments

The report highlights the cyclical nature of Capex investments in the telecom sector, with a particular focus on the rollout of 5G networks. As operators invest heavily in 5G, alongside enhancing 4G coverage and capacity, significant capital expenditure is anticipated, reflecting the sector's commitment to supporting burgeoning data demand.

5G technology is not just seen as the next step in mobile connectivity but as the foundation for a range of technological advancements, including autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and the Internet of Things (IoT). The Chinese government's directive for rapid 5G network construction, evidenced by the installation of millions of 5G base stations, underscores the strategic importance of 5G in China's technological and economic ambitions.

China Telecoms Industry Report - Operator Profiles and Competitive Landscape

The Chinese mobile market is characterized by stability, with three major state-owned operators competing under government guidance. This unique setup has influenced network speed upgrades, mobile data tariffs, and future investment policies, including those related to 5G and Fiber to the Home (FTTH).

Revenue and market share dynamics among these operators reflect the competitive pressures and strategic shifts within the industry. For example, China Mobile's growing dominance, China Telecom's recovery in EBITDA, and China Unicom's challenges highlight the ongoing transformation in the telecom landscape.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the telecom sector faces structural challenges, including declining voice and SMS revenues, the expansion of mobile and broadband services presents significant opportunities. The growth in mobile subscriptions, however, is expected to slow, intensifying competition among operators for a shrinking pool of new customers.

Pricing strategies, especially for mobile data, have seen considerable shifts, with China experiencing significant cost reductions per GB. This competitive pricing is essential for expanding access to digital services and fostering a more connected society.

Broadband and FTTH Developments

The fixed broadband market in China is witnessing robust growth, driven by aggressive expansion strategies from operators like China Mobile. With the majority of broadband subscribers opting for high-speed FTTH connections, China is making significant strides towards achieving gigabit-speed connectivity for its citizens.

Investment Landscape and Future Directions

The telecom infrastructure, encompassing mobile towers, data centers, and fiber networks, is attracting high valuation multiples from investors. This interest reflects the long-term value and stable growth in China's telecommunications sector is underpinned by its crucial role in national economic infrastructure, with increasing investment attraction from infrastructure funds due to its critical nature in the connected world. The sector's resilience is bolstered by growing mobile and broadband penetration, anticipated to drive future expansion. Despite political and economic uncertainties, the publisher projects a steady trajectory for the industry, fueled by substantial internet user growth and sustained revenue increases. The government's significant influence over telecom operators highlights its strategic importance in national development and global technological competition. Advanced 5G deployment, backed by significant Capex investments, underlines the sector's pivotal role in technological advancements such as autonomous vehicles and smart cities. Moreover, the competitive landscape is shaped by the strategic rivalry between the US and China, emphasizing the telecom sector's critical role in achieving technological supremacy and economic power.

The Chinese telecommunications industry is forecast to remain steady thanks to the defensiveness nature of the industry, amid the political uncertainties and an uncertain economic outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The China Telecoms Report transactions database analysis highlights the dearth of inbound (domestic) transactions in the Chinese telecommunications services market, with the largest transaction being the telecommunications operators shifting assets to an infrastructure entity, China Tower Co. However, in the short to medium term, the telco sector is unlikely to experience corporate activity with the government controlling the sector and with telecommunications remaining a strategic sector with a low level of debts. Most transactions are expected in the data centre, IoT and cloud computing sector with many private sector operators and large technology companies such as Tencent, Baidu, and Alibaba.

The arrival of 4G moved the Internet off our desktops into our palms and pockets, 5G could transform the network from something we carry around to something taking us around either virtually (augmented reality or virtual reality) or in reality (autonomous vehicles), the 5G outcome and benefits beyond fast connectivity remain largely unknown in terms of business models, investments required and timeline.

This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the China telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G, digital infrastructure and also features the following:

Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Spectrum Holdings

IoT Market Overview

Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Digital Infrastructure (Fibre, Telecom Towers, Data Centres, Submarine Cables)

Telecom Tower Market Analysis and Forecast

Thematics/Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce

Telco M&A Transaction Database

Key Topics Covered:





1 Key Statistics

1.1 China Population

1.2 China's Economy

1.3 China's GDP

2 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2017-2031

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 China's Race to Lead in 5G and Beyond

2.3 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2017-2023

2.4 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2023-2031

2.5 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2017-2031

3 Telecommunications Operators Profile

3.1 China Mobile Profile

3.2 China Unicom Profile

3.3 China Telecom Profile





4 Mobile Market

4.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2017-2031

4.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2017-2031

4.3 Spectrum Holdings

4.4 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends

4.5 Mobile Speed Tests

4.5.1 Ookla Mobile Speed Tests

4.6 Internet of Things (IoT)

5 Broadband Market

5.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2017-2023

5.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2023-2031

6 Satellite Internet Connectivity

6.1 Comparing LEO, MEO, and GEO Satellite Orbits

6.2 Satellite Broadband Providers Operators, 2023

6.3 5G NTN: The Next Generation of Satellite Connectivity

6.4 Satellite Internet Market Analysis, 2022-2030

6.5 China Satellite Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2022-2030

7 Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

7.1 Fixed Digital Infrastructure

7.1.1 Government Plans

7.1.2 Submarine Cables

8 China Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

8.1 China Telecom Tower Market Analysis, 2023

8.2 China Telecom Towers Market Competitive Landscape Comparison

8.3 China Telecom Tower & Rooftops Market Forecast

8.4 China Tower Co Profile

8.5 Guodong Profile

8.6 Miteno Profile

8.7 Sino Netstone Profile

8.8 Telco Infrastructure Comparative

9 Thematics/Opportunities

9.1 Consolidation Opportunities

9.2 Diversification Opportunities

9.2.1 e-Commerce

9.3 New Telecoms Operating Model

9.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples

9.4 6G Developments

10 Telco M&A Transaction Database



Companies Mentioned

Beijing RLZY

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Tower

China Unicom

Dr Peng

Guodong

Miteno

Sino Netstone

Tietong

Zhejiang WanXing

