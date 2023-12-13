China Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Industry Analysis Report 2023-2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Dec, 2023, 06:59 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Automotive, Fluid Handling, Consumer Goods, Medical Devices), By Grade (General Purpose, Molding & Extrusion, Specialty), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China thermoplastic vulcanizates market is anticipated to reach USD 839.9 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2030

Increasing thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV) demand in automotive component production is anticipated to remain the key driving factor for regional market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing policy formulation by environmental protection agencies and governments across the globe to reduce carbon emission through improved fuel efficiency has compelled manufacturers to inculcate plastics as substitute alloys and metal in major automotive applications. Rising consumer predilection for advanced and light weight passenger cars is expected to drive innovation and R&D in the regional automotive industry. Such factors have driven polymer consumption in automotive applications and are anticipated to fuel TPV demand.

However, thermoplastic vulcanizates exhibit excellent physical and chemical properties in comparison to thermoset plastics, thus gaining preference in terms of their application consumption. It further finds application in end-use industries such as industrial, electronics and construction. Increasing usage as a replacement for non-environment friendly PVC coupled with rising construction spending in the country is anticipated to fuel growth over the forecast period.

China Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market Report Highlights

  • The automotive segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 62.3% in 2022. It is widely used in automotive seals, dust covers, air intake systems & ducts, pass-thru seals, and cooler hoses among other components.
  • The medical devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. This is due to the wide range of applications of TPV in the medical device sector.
  • The molding & extrusion segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 50.5% in 2022 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • Teknor Apex
  • RTP Company
  • Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
  • Nanjing Jinling Opta Polymer Co.,LTD.
  • TSRC

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. China Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market driver analysis
3.5.2. Market restraint analysis
3.5.3. Industry opportunities & challenges
3.6. China Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market Analysis Tools
3.6.1. Industry analysis - Porter's
3.6.2. PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4. Supplier Portfolio Analysis
4.1. List of Suppliers
4.2. Kraljic Matrix
4.3. Sourcing Best Practices
4.4. Negotiation Strategies

Chapter 5. China Thermoplastic Vulcanizates: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. China Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market: Key Takeaways
5.2. China Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
5.3. Automotive
5.3.1. Automotive market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (Kilo Tons, USD Million)
5.4. Fluid Handling
5.5. Consumer Goods
5.6. Medical Devices

Chapter 6. China Thermoplastic Vulcanizates: Grade Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. China Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market: Key Takeaways
6.2. China Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
6.3. General Purpose
6.3.1. General purpose market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (Kilo Tons, USD Million)
6.4. Molding & Extrusion
6.5. Specialty

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dobdds

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

GYM-329 for Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy: Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecast to 2032

GYM-329 for Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy: Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecast to 2032

The "GYM-329 Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides...
United States Commercial HVAC Market Report 2023-2028 - Growing Demand for Building Automation and Control Systems Fueling the Market Growth

United States Commercial HVAC Market Report 2023-2028 - Growing Demand for Building Automation and Control Systems Fueling the Market Growth

The "United States Commercial HVAC Market Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.