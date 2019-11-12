China Time-honored Brands promotion video is broadcast at New York Times Square.

There are more than 1,000 Chinese Time-honored Brands recognized by the Ministry of Commerce. The history of Time-honored Brands is reaching 300 to 400 years. With their good reputation, unique products and high-quality services, they have had a certain influence, popularity and reputation in the local and even in the whole country. In recent years, in the context of consumption upgrading, consumers' demand for Time-honored Brands has grown rapidly. With the help of new technology and new platforms, a number of time-honored brands have embarked on the road of brand innovation and development.

Times Square is located in the heart of Manhattan, New York City, the United States. It is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. It is known as "the crossroads of the world". The annual passenger flow is nearly 100 million, with a total of 450 million. The "China screen" of Times Square is like an "electronic business card" passed from China to the world.

