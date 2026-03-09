China to advance high-level opening up during 15th Five-Year Plan period

BEIJING, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China SCIO:

China is committed to advancing high-level opening up and sharing development opportunities with the rest of the world during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), said an official of the country's top economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), at a press briefing in Beijing on Saturday.

Chen Lei, director general of the Department of Development Planning of the NDRC, said that China will expand market access and opening up with a focus on the service sector during the five-year period, particularly promoting the orderly opening of telecommunications, the internet, education, culture, and healthcare.

China will also advance comprehensive trials and demonstrations for further opening up the sector, and shorten the negative list for foreign investment access, she said.

Following the island-wide special customs operations at the country's Hainan province late last year, China plans to upgrade its pilot free trade zones (FTZs) during the 2026-2030 period, encouraging eligible FTZs to carry out more pioneering trials in areas such as digital economy, scientific and technological innovation, and offshore trade.

According to Chen, China has been expanding its opening-up efforts in recent years. The negative list for foreign investment access has been reduced to 29 items, while all restrictions on foreign investment in the manufacturing sector have been removed.

In terms of trade, China will promote a more balanced development of imports and exports and revise the catalog of encouraged imports of technologies, products, and services. Meanwhile, it will improve the negative list management system for cross-border trade in services, and refine the policy environment for bonded maintenance and remanufacturing, as well as new types of offshore trade.

Expanding opportunities for two-way investment will be another focus during the 15th Five-Year Plan period. China will continue to improve the environment for foreign investment, fully implement the national treatment for foreign-funded enterprises, and strengthen the service and support system for foreign investment.

At the same time, China will improve the comprehensive overseas service system and support enterprises in carrying out mutually beneficial outbound investment cooperation, Chen said.

